As I left the house for a walk on Saturday afternoon, I was surprised and pleased to see the street intersections being marked for line and stop sign painting. That must mean work is almost complete on the Route 15 paving project.
It is delightful to be able to drive over smooth pavement between here and Jeffersonville, as well as between here and Jericho. I’m really looking forward to the time when it’s smooth between Johnson and Morrisville, and am glad I don’t have to ride a school bus.
It’s a slow local news week, as it often is this time of year. But that’s not to say there’s no news.
Cambridge Area Rotary’s Rail Trail Ramble is nearing the end of its run (pun very much intended). If you want to do your bit to help out, donate to team Easy P – Z: Zeke Zucker, Peter Ingvoldstad, Mary Ingvoldstad and Lisa, Andrew, Abby and Charlotte Crews. Any amount is welcome, but if you donate $75 or more to the team, Peter will buy you a burger at Burger Barn. To donate, visit givebutter.com/RailTrailRamble2020. If you have questions, call Peter at 793-7210.
The Rail Trail Ramble supports Cambridge Area Rotary’s community service projects, which range from shelter boxes to disaster areas to winter wellness days and children’s book purchases for the local library right here in town. Rotarians have also facilitated the weekly distribution of Everybody Eats meals.
Another group in town that puts all its efforts right here is Cambridge Cares. While there is a committee that meets regularly to discuss who might need help, Cambridge Cares also relies on neighbors noticing when someone might need help and contacting them. Whether it’s someone who can’t get in firewood because of mobility issues this year, or someone who could use a hand with shoveling in the winter, or someone who doesn’t know where to start looking for help with a house that’s gotten to be too much for them, all it takes is one phone call from a caring neighbor to either 644-2927 or 730-2588.
Cambridge Cares will offer information about resources and will intervene personally where needed and appropriate. Cambridge Cares board members are Don Lange, Mark Nash, Jane Porter, Mark Schilling and Reg Wilcox.
We had a curious thing happen at my house Sunday, Oct. 4. My husband was doing some woodworking in the basement while I ran upstairs and downstairs, swapping the short-sleeved shirts for long-sleeved ones in the closet and dressers. Arriving in our bedroom at one end of the house, I heard a “tap, tap, tap-tap-tap” from right beneath me. What was going on? Because it was right below me, I didn’t raise my voice when I asked, “What are you doing?” He didn’t answer, but two minutes later, he asked, “Kathy, what are you doing?” “Nothing,” I said. “I thought it was you.” When my husband looked out the basement window, he startled a hairy woodpecker. An examination of the surfaces outside didn’t show any damage, but the wood has been sealed as a result.
If anyone else has had a similar experience with a woodpecker at almost ground level, I’d love to hear about it. You can reach me at 644-5145 or ktquimbyvt@gmail.com.
That does it for me. Until next week, I’ll see you around town.
— Katherine Quimby Johnson, 644-5145
