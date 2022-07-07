Cambridge Area Rotary celebrated its annual transfer of leadership, known as the changeover, on Thursday, June 30. Rotary president terms are one year, so president Sam Lotto handed off to Peter Ingvoldstad. This was the second time Lotto has served as president and will be the second for Ingvoldstad as well. In addition, Mark Schilling was recognized as Rotarian of the Year for all his work behind the scenes; he knows his computer stuff for sure.
Full disclosure: My husband is currently a Rotarian, and I was for several years until life got in the way. This past week, in several contexts, I remembered one of the reasons I was attracted to Rotary in the first place. Rotarians are asked to follow what is called the Four-Way Test when making a decision. The test is four questions: Is it the truth? Is it fair to all concerned? Will it build goodwill and better friendships? Is it beneficial to all concerned?
I don’t think you need to be a Rotarian to find those useful questions. I do try to follow them myself. I may not always succeed, but I do try.
•••
The selectboard is seeking people to fill three vacancies in public library trustees and wants to speak to interested parties at a special July 7 meeting.
The meeting will be in person at 6:30 p.m. at the town offices. For anyone interested, the duties of a public library trustee for the Town of Cambridge are available at rb.gy/tyvqtb. This is a cohesive, coherent one-page document with a list of eight responsibilities and a few paragraphs of expectations. Should you receive your paper in time and be interested, email the chair of the selectboard at sbchair@cambridgevt.org.
In case you were thinking, “wait, weren’t there two resignations?” Meeting minutes from June show that Jan Schilling hopes to retire as trustee in August. As I did for April Tuck and Krista Huling, I’d like to thank Schilling for her service during difficult times.
While you are considering public service, there’s another opening. This one for a Cambridge resident to fill a vacancy on the board of directors for Lamoille North Modified Unified Union School District for the balance of a three-year term that expires in 2025. Applicants must be legal voters in Cambridge. Letters of interest should be sent to board chair Mark Nielsen at n8942v23@yahoo.com by July 15.
That’s all for now. Until next week, I’ll see you around town.
— Katherine Quimby Johnson, 644-5145, ktquimbyvt@gmail.com
