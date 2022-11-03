Last Wednesday, as I wended my way to Morrisville, I noticed trees had appeared between the newly repaired section of the greenway and the Lamoille River. Their shape and an earlier conversation with Laird MacDowell at tai chi told me they were silver maples. Willow trees will also be going in soon.
About half a dozen people above the four-member committee members of the Cambridge Village Historic District Committee walked the village Sunday afternoon, sharing stories and learning more about the histories of each structure. We met at the G.A.R. monument near the post office, beside some of the still-rustling cornstalks the Village Beautification Committee used for fall decorations. If you would like to support the effort, send checks to Village Beautification Project, 1500 Vermont Route 108 North, Jeffersonville VT 05464, or visit givebutter.com/villageflowers.
•••
If you are in Montpelier this week and are interested in textile arts, head up the hill to the Vermont College campus for the Green Mountain Rug Hooking Guild’s fiber arts and hooked rug exhibition. Works by two Cambridge and Jeffersonville residents are included in the exhibit. The exhibitors would prefer to remain unnamed, but I’ve seen their work, and I can tell you, it’s gorgeous. This is not latch-hook work. Instead, it is done by pulling small loops of wool or yarn through a stiff woven base using something like a small crochet hook with a fatter wooden handle. Like quilting, it has become its own artform, and the creations I saw at one of the local exhibitor’s house were unique and lovely works of art.
•••
Here’s reminder that the Cambridge polling place has moved to the Cambridge Fire Station on Church Street in Jeffersonville. The hours are 7 a.m.-7 p.m. on Nov. 8. Handicapped parking is permitted onsite, but the general public should plan to park on Church Street. The station’s parking lot needs to be available if the department is deployed.
•••
Teens Teaching Technology meets virtually on Sunday, Nov. 13, at 1:30 p.m. These volunteer teens will answer your technology questions to the best of their ability. Text or call coordinator Annie Rheaume at 802-309-8158 for the password. This program is sponsored by Cambridge Area Rotary.
Rotary has two fundraisers coming up to support Winter Wellness Days, the program that provides students in the upper grades at Cambridge Elementary with the opportunity to try out winter sports at Smugglers’ Notch Resort.
The first is coming up this weekend. Backcountry Magazine’s annual Backcountry Barn Bash happens Nov. 5 at the Cambridge Community Center in Jeffersonville. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Full information and ticket sales are available at backcountrymagazine.com.
The second is the 13th Ski, Ride & Winter Sports Sale, held this year on Friday and Saturday, Nov. 11 and 12 at Cambridge Community Center. Consignment drop-off is Friday, Nov. 11, from 4-7 p.m. Please complete all paperwork and tagging before drop-off. Paperwork is available at the Varnum Memorial Library, the Cambridge Community Center, Cambridge Elementary School and the Cambridge Town Clerk’s office. Sales times are Friday, 7-9 p.m. and Saturday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
•••
Cold weather is coming — if you know someone who needs help staying warm, send them to the Morrisville Rotary’s 21st Winter Coat Drive. Gently used, clean, winter coats, snowsuits and ski pants will be available at the Crosby Center, 45 Wabun Avenue in Morrisville. Stop by Friday, Nov. 4, from 4-6 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 5, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 6, from noon-3 p.m.
The Cambridge Food Shelf could use extra donations of canned goods and butter for the Thanksgiving baskets it distributes. It is seeking cranberry sauce, yams, gravy and vegetables. These items can be left at the food shelf from 1 to 7 p.m. on Tuesdays or in the donations box at the Union Bank.
That does it for now. Until next week, I’ll see you around town.
— Katherine Quimby Johnson, (802) 644-5145, ktquimbyvt@gmail.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.