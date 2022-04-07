Last week’s push of cold and snow felt like a mean April Fool’s trick and started National Poetry month in accord with T.S. Eliot’s (in)famous assertion: “April is the cruelest month.”
The weather, however, did not prevent people from turning out for Cambridge Area Rotary’s evening on Ukraine, nor did it dim the generosity. According to a source, between donations from the public and matches from Rotary, more than $18,000 is going to ShelterBox to support its programs, two in Ukraine and one assisting refugees in Moldova.
Despite the weather, one sign that spring is coming is bear sightings, including one in Cambridge village. It’s time to take down those birdfeeders for the season if you haven’t already.
The Cambridge Cemetery Commission asks everyone to hold off on driving in the Jeffersonville and North Cambridge cemeteries for another month. It is possible to drive on the paved area at the lower gate entrance to the Jeffersonville Cemetery and walk from there. A flagged area at the other end of the North Cambridge Cemetery is available for parking. Please walk from there. The issue at both sites is waterlogged ground, including the dirt drives.
Soft ground is no deterrent to other activities, however. Saturday, April 9, a 1 p.m., John Hunt of ReTribe in Underhill leads a walk at the Krusch Nature Preserve. Hunt will guide participants in looking at plants and animal signs from an Abenaki perspective, and he will encourage reflection on indigenous connections with the land. Meet in the parking lot off North Cambridge Road and be prepared for mud. If you have questions, contact sara.lourie@mail.mcgill.ca.
Cambridge Elementary School parent-teacher organization hosts a family-friendly Let’s Get Muddy! bike race on the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail on Saturday, April 30, 10 a.m. This event offers staggered start times and a shorter route option so that cyclists of all ages and abilities will have the chance to have fun. Prizes will be awarded to the muddiest and the fastest. To register search for “Let’s Get Muddy Family Bike Race” on Facebook. This event is a fundraiser for improvements to the Cambridge Elementary playground.
Thanks to Mount Mansfield Villages newsletter, I can share the news that those of us who are over 60 have free access to GetSetUp’s live, interactive classes through getsetup.io/partner/vermont, the e-learning channel of the Vermont Association of Area Agencies on Aging. A quick glance at the home page showed classes on how to make the most of various technologies, meditation, yoga, music, cooking for two, starting a business, language learning and much, much more.
Some wit is reported to have chosen July 4 as the day the Notch would open. Although we all hope it is well before then, there’s still time to make your guess and support Cambridge Area Rotary’s many activities. Visit openthenotch.com to enter. Prizes awarded based on the closest guesses, with the winner receiving 50 percent of the total raised (to a maximum of $500), and two runners-up going home with 5 percent of the amount raised (to a maximum of $50). If there is a tie, winners will be selected at random. The first reopening is determined by the official VTrans announcement.
Until next week, I’ll see you around town.
— Katherine Quimby Johnson, 644-5145, ktquimbyvt@gmail.com
