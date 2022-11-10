The spookily warm Halloween weather continued all week, but as I drove home from a writing retreat in Montpelier on Sunday afternoon, the clouds rolled in and by the time I reached Cambridge, the temperature had dropped more than 10 degrees.
Cooler weather has winter sports lovers looking forward to snow, and to the Cambridge Area Rotary ski and ride swap. This year’s swap will be held Friday and Saturday, Nov. 11-12, at the Cambridge Community Center. Pick up forms and tag your consignments items before arriving for drop-off on Nov. 11, from 4 to 7 p.m. Consignment forms are available at the Varnum Memorial Library, the vestibule of Cambridge Elementary, the main desk at the Cambridge Community Center and at the town office. Pick up unsold consigned items on Saturday, Nov. 12, from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m.
The sale itself runs Friday from 7 to 9 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Proceeds benefit Rotary’s Winter Wellness Days program, which gives students in the upper grades at Cambridge Elementary the opportunity to see which winter sports suits them best.
If outdoor fitness isn’t your thing, but gentle movement is, there are now two opportunities to do some form of tai chi in town. Saturdays through Dec. 17, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., the Varnum Memorial Library hosts a free beginner level fall prevention class led by Valerie Valcour, a certified tai chi instructor. To register, call the library at 802-644-2117 or drop by. This program is co-sponsored by AmeriCorps Seniors and the Central Vermont Council on Aging.
Meanwhile, Qigong tai chi continues at the Cambridge Community Center, for $10 per class. The class schedule continues to be Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, 11 a.m. to noon. Evening classes are held Tuesdays and Fridays, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.
•••
The election will be behind us by the time you read the newspaper. The next item on the town calendar is property taxes. Taxes are due on Tuesday, Nov. 15, at 7 p.m. The town clerk’s office will be open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., that day. Contact the town clerk’s office at 802-644-2251 or clerk@cambridgevt.org if you have any questions.
On Saturday, Nov. 26, the Varnum Memorial Library holds a silent auction from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Items will be on view until library doors close at 3 p.m., with bidding ending at 4 p.m. During that final hour bids may be texted, messaged or emailed, which means anyone out of town can still bid. Items may be gathered on Saturday, Nov. 26, between 4:30 and 6:30 p.m. or on Monday, Nov. 28.
The Cambridge Christmas Coffee House returns for its third appearance on Sunday, Dec. 4, from 5 to 7 p.m. Organized by Annie Rheaume, this event benefits the Second Congregational Church of Jeffersonville, which provides space for so many beneficial community events and services, from the Cambridge Area Food Shelf to AA meetings and Bone Builders classes. Rheaume is looking for performers to share holiday-themed songs, contact her at 802-309-8158 or email anniesingerdj@yahoo.com.
That does it for me. Until next week, I’ll see you around town.
— Katherine Quimby Johnson, (802) 644-5145, ktquimbyvt@gmail.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.