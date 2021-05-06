“It’s May, it’s May …” The first show I worked crew on in high school was “Camelot,” so that song tends to run through my mind whenever this month rolls around. We certainly have had an unusually long spring, with each stage of flower staying in blossom for several weeks. My crabapple has only today begun to unfurl buds I had worried were snow-damaged, and the tulips I planted last fall are lipstick crimson.
Last week I ran out of room before I could congratulate the winners of Cambridge Area Rotary’s “Notch Re-Opening” contest. First-prize winner Charlie Burnham came within less than two hours of the actual agency of transportation announcement. Duane Howard and Meagan Beley came in second and third, respectively, with guesses within four hours and 20 hours. Given what a weird season we had, those guesses were particularly lucky.
•••
A reminder to all that the polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 11, at Cambridge Elementary gymnasium to elect a selectboard member to serve until Town Meeting Day 2022. If you have requested a ballot to vote by mail, it should be returned to the dropbox at the top of the town office stairs by the end of the business day on Monday. On Tuesday, return ballots at the polling place, during the hours specified above.
Varnum Memorial Library has announced more resignations. LN Bethea, who has led story hours, co-organized Poetry People, and been involved in the library for 20 years, is moving on to other ventures. Cari Varner, the youth services librarian, has stepped down, citing differences with the board of directors about management. Varner is also the youth services assistant and does outreach at the Centennial Library in Morrisville.
Cambridge Rescue recently added three new members to the board, announced in the minutes of the selectboard April 20 meeting. Cathy Norman served on rescue briefly in the past and is now retired from the state’s attorney’s office. Pat Delaney is an RN at University of Vermont Medical Center with a vast amount of EMT knowledge and grant-writing ability. Mike Curtin is a captain with the Burlington Fire Department.
At the same meeting, the board reappointed Don Lange as the town health officer.
•••
The Cambridge Area Food Shelf has continued to operate throughout the pandemic. We owe its dedicated volunteers great gratitude.
Donations may be dropped at the food shelf during its operating hours, Mondays from 6-7 p.m. and Tuesdays from 1-4 p.m. If those hours aren’t convenient, the Union Bank has traditionally had a box for donations in its lobby during business hours. The bank’s lobby has been open since the end of March. If you would like to make a financial donation, it can be mailed to P.O. Box 75, Jeffersonville VT 05464.
•••
I’ve been taking a bit of time off for the past two weeks, or at least, not keeping to what has become my usual schedule, and the oddest thing happened today. Walking on the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail in the early May sun, with a chilly breeze in my face, I realized: I do not have any grading to do.
It has been a full year since I last taught, but with all that has happened since, this was the first I have been able to take in a major change in my life. And you know what? I miss the students and colleagues. The rest of it, I’m fine without. I have more than enough to keep me busy, but not so much I can’t pause now and then to savor being right here, right now.
That does it for now. Until next week, I’ll see you around town. As you might guess from the previous paragraph, I’ve expanded my daily circuits and sometimes take to the rail trail.
— Katherine Quimby Johnson, 644-5145, ktquimbyvt@gmail.com
