We’re nearing the end of August, which means the approach of school. The buses will be on the road beginning Monday, Aug. 29, and between Cambridge and Jeffersonville and anywhere else, commuters often encounter buses from more than one town.
That means it’s advisable to allow a few more minutes for your daily commute. It is the law to stop for buses with flashing lights.
It’s also the law in Cambridge that all dogs be on a leash unless they are in a vehicle, on the owner’s property, on the property of another person who has given permission or hunting with their owner. Voice control is not sufficient, no matter a dog’s general behavior. It is particularly important to leash your dog when you are on any of the trails in town, where meetings with other dogs are possibilities, and where other people walking may be allergic to dogs or have phobias. On the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail and Greenway, bicycles join the mix. As Liam Kearney, town animal control officer has pointed out more than once, dogs running at large can be impounded and their owners are liable to a $100 fine.
As an equally important side note, the town’s dog ordinance contains a “pooper scooper” section that says, “The person in control of a dog that defecates in any public area or on the private property of another person shall immediately remove the fecal matter and dispose of it in a sanitary manner.” From my experience, disregard of this requirement isn’t as much of an issue as it once was, but it’s still worth mentioning.
As someone with an aged parent, I’ve taken to reading obituaries. This past week, I read one for Mary Ann Snider, co-founder with her husband of StanMar, Inc., the parent company of Smugglers’ Notch Resort back in the day. From reading Winona Noble’s “History of Cambridge, Vermont,” I knew that Tom Watson Jr., CEO of IBM in the 1950s and 1960s, was involved in founding the resort.
What I did not know is that the ski area and resort were meant to attract people to the newly opened Essex Junction plant. StanMar at first developed the resort but bought the resort from Watson in 1973. In turn, StanMar sold the resort to Bill Stritzler in 1996 after Stritzler had worked as resort manager for several years. Mary Ann was an interior designer, responsible for the design of several of the restaurants at the resort. Now I have a much more complete picture of why Smugglers’ Notch Resort exists.
The Second Jeffersonville Congregational Church holds its annual tag sale on the first weekend of September. Items are still being accepted. To arrange pick-up or drop-off of your donations, call Becky Ainsworth at 802-644-8827. A wide range of items are acceptable. The following are not: bicycle helmets, infant car seats, electronics except for flat-screen TVs, and dictionaries, encyclopedias or Readers’ Digest Condensed Books.
On that note, I’ll sign off for this week. As a head’s up, I’ll have an early, early deadline for the first week of September. If you have anything to share with me, send it by Thursday, Sept. 1. The holiday weekend and some personal plans mean I need to submit my column by the end of that day. Until next week. I’ll see you around town.
