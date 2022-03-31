Ah, March. After a relatively spring-like week, I’m doing my best to ignore the snow that’s in the air, and to tell myself that it will extend the sugaring season. But really, I’m ready not to have daytime temperatures at or below freezing. I suspect this week’s colder weather will push the Notch’s opening date forward, although I’m not going to hazard a guess as to how much.
If you would like to put some money on that opening date, and support a worthwhile cause, consider entering Cambridge Area Rotary’s Notch Re-Opening Raffle, visit openthenotch.com. Entry offers a chance to win money or a Smuggs Bash Badge. The proceeds benefit club programs such as Teens Teaching Technology and Winter Wellness Days.
Cambridge Area Rotary has also been raising funds to purchase ShelterBoxes for Ukraine. The last I heard, funds had been raised to provide eight such kits. The club is still fundraising and is also sponsoring an opportunity to learn more about the situation from Ukraine nationals Elena and Kevin Spensley. That event will be held Friday, April 1, 7 p.m., at the Second Congregational Church in Jeffersonville, as well as by Zoom. Seating will begin at 6:30 p.m., to ensure an on-time start. Masks are optional. At registration, you’ll have the chance to donate to ShelterBox USA, and all proceeds will be used to fund that effort for Ukrainian refugees. Register for either in-person or Zoom attendance at brownpapertickets.com/event/5407036. For any updates, visit the Rotary’s event page on Facebook.
•••
A shout-out to the Cambridge Recreation Board: The minutes of its March 23 meeting reflect a committee that’s engaged in many projects on many levels. They are thinking of programming for all seasons, from the ski and ride program postponed this past winter to swimming and hikes, and for all ages, from family bike rides, a wide variety of youth programming, nature walks for all, and senior activities. They also collaborate with many other groups in town. They do all this as volunteers while busy with their own lives.
The Varnum Memorial Library recently announced it will start a book club for teens in April. More information and sign-up is available at the library. Call 802-644-2117 or email varnumrequests@gmail.com. The book for April is “Stamped” by Jason Reynolds and Ibram X. Kendi.
Two-book Tuesday storytime starts Tuesday, April 5, at 10 a.m. This relaxed story time will include a craft to make or take. As weather permits, it will be held on the front porch. If it’s indoors, masking is requested.
If you’re looking for something to get you through the rest of mud season, consider a visit to the “Legacy Collection” at the Bryan Memorial Gallery. My husband and I stopped by this morning to get away from never-ending winter and were rewarded by paintings of green lawns and fields, sunny summer days and bright water, all of it showing well under the new lighting. That lighting even highlights the chestnut crown molding that has been there since the building’s construction in 1984 but hasn’t been as visible as it is now.
Until next week, I’ll see you around town.
— Katherine Quimby Johnson, 644-5145, ktquimbyvt@gmail.com
