Let’s start with two seasonal notes. The first is a reminder that donation boxes for candy to be made available to Jeffersonville residents who are on limited incomes are waiting for your generosity at Cambridge Elementary, the Union Bank and Hanley’s.
If you would like to receive candy to hand out to the trick-or-treaters on Halloween, you can email kdwhite68@gmail.com.
If you are not online, you can ask a neighbor to email kdwhite68@ gmail.com on your behalf, or you can drop a note to the Cambridge Rec Board, P.O. Box 127, Jeffersonville VT 05464.
Do you know any ghost stories that involve Smugglers Notch? Or unusual stories involving the Notch or the area? Ron Carter will be shivering something besides timbers this winter with a new weekly event at the resort tentatively called “Ghost Tales in the Notch.”
If you have a tale of a haunted cemetery or covered bridge or anything else spooky, send it to rcarter@smuggs.com.
•••
At the Cambridge Historical Society meeting on Wednesday, the Cambridge Village Historic District Committee announced its next event. A walking tour of the village, focusing on the historic buildings, has been scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 30, at 2 p.m., at the GAR monument near the post office.
This past week Karen Obert was busy cleaning up the planters that were so beautiful this summer. This is a team project, with planning and plants by Valley Dream Farm, assistance by many individuals who helped with the flowers and trimming around the pots.
The fall cornstalks were donated by Boyden Farm and cut and placed by another team of individuals. Thanks, too, to Obert for overseeing the whole effort, and to her husband, who assisted when Karen was dealing with a leg injury earlier in the summer.
Orange Up Day, the fall version of May’s Green Up Day, is coming up. If you’d like to clean up roadsides before hunting season and snowfall, orange bags will be available at Hanley’s, the Farm Store and Cambridge Village Market as of Oct. 22 and 23.
•••
Thanks to administrative officer David Jescavage, two permit application forms are now available on the Town of Cambridge website. The first is for boundary line adjustments, the second for projects involving floodplain areas in Cambridge. Jeffersonville has its own regulations and permitting process. The fees for both forms are $175. The forms are on the town website, under document center.
On Friday, Oct. 21, at 10:30 a.m., the Varnum Memorial Library hosts a session on aging well. A volunteer with the Vermont Alzheimer’s Association and the Medical Reserve Corps will share information about how lifestyle choices promote brain health and healthy aging. While aging begins the moment we are born, it’s never too late to make healthy choices. This session will help you find out what those are. If you need more information, contact Mark Nash at ducks5@hotmail.com.
That does it for now. Until next week, I’ll see you around town.
— Katherine Quimby Johnson, (802) 644-5145, ktquimbyvt@gmail.com
