Several recent signs are in accord with the solar calendar: It is fall. The first is the arrival of flu shot clinics at the Cambridge Health Center. Patients who are already scheduled to see a provider soon may receive their flu shots at that visit. Flu clinics are for practice patients and will be held Thursday, Sept. 30, and Thursday, Oct. 7. The times on both dates are 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 1:30-5 p.m. If you are a patient of family practice and would like to be added to a clinic, call 644-5114.
The more pleasant sign of fall is the return of the Cambridge Area Rotary Rail Trail Ramble. As in the past, participants can walk, run or bike the length of their choice on the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail on the date of their choice. That said, the weekends of Oct. 2-3 or Oct. 9-10 are recommended for completion of the ramble, because these dates allow for peak foliage viewing and fundraising.
Virtual fundraising is open now through Monday, Oct. 11, and may be reached at givebutter.com/railtrailramble2021. Prizes will be awarded to top fundraisers in the categories of individual, family and team. If you have questions, contact organizer and current Cambridge Area Rotary president Sam Lotto at swlvt57@gmail.com.
•••
Here’s a reminder that the Peter A. Krusch Nature Preserve officially opens to the public this coming weekend. On Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 2 and 3, as well as the next weekend, members of the steering committee will be on hand to greet visitors from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. The parking lot has a 12-vehicle capacity, so carpooling is encouraged when possible. The trail is steep in places, but not difficult to negotiate, believe me, although some may find a hiking stick helpful.
Additionally, on Sunday, Oct. 10, the Cambridge Recreation Committee offers a walk with a Vermont master naturalist to look at fall trees and explore the stories they tell about a landscape. That walk happens from 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m., and all ages are welcome.
To RSVP, visit forms.gle/TMPQCojhdFKZ6ZAf7.
•••
Cambridge Rescue recently updated its website. (cambridgerescue.com) Included in the update is a page devoted to donations and the squad’s latest feature: an annual subscription service. While new to Cambridge Rescue, this feature is something many others have had for some years. I know my parents had one to Peacham Rescue for any number of years, despite their reluctance to call when they had an emergency, such as the time my father broke his toe by dropping a chainsaw on it — he drove himself to the ER.
For a reasonable price, a subscription provides subscribers with coverage while supporting the rescue squad.
Cambridge Rescue is also looking for new volunteers and recruits. If you are interested, know someone who is or would like more information, email recruitment@cambridgerescue.com.
On a less positive note, several cars in Cambridge Village were gone through one recent night. If you haven’t usually locked your cars, this might be the time to develop that habit. This isn’t a first-time event. There seems to be a regular three- to four-year cycle of unlocked cars in the village being pilfered.
I’ll leave it at that. Until next week, I’ll see you around town.
— Katherine Quimby Johnson, 644-5145, ktquimbyvt@gmail.com
