Those of us who walk on the Cambridge Greenway and take the bridge over the Brewster River owe Laird MacDowell our thanks. As you may have noticed, ends of a number of the planks had lifted. In one case, the result was a tripping hazard for walkers and I can’t imagine what for cyclists. Laird purchased a box of screws and made sure all the loose ends were reattached so that this won’t happen again. We are lucky to have community volunteers like him.
Another example of the fine work volunteers perform in this community is the 800 cloth masks talented sewers donated to Cambridge Cares for CES students. While there are certainly not that many students at the school, as a friend in another school district pointed out, accidents happen with masks — think sneezes, runny noses and even snack residue — so students usually need multiple masks a day. In addition to the volunteers who donated their time and fabric, Cambridge Elementary also got off to a swimming start thanks to Runamok Maple, who donated hand sanitizer, and Concept 2, who donated face shields.
I will also say that last Wednesday, when I was walking back from the post office, I crossed paths with one of the elementary school buses and was pleased to see that every child visible had their mask in place.
•••
Thursday night, my husband brought home a delicious chicken pie dinner from the Binghamville United Methodist Church in Fletcher. While we did miss the conviviality of sitting at long tables with others, the whole meal was delicious, and the apple crisp particularly delectable. The church is having a ham dinner sometime in October, and it will be worth being on the lookout for.
Closer to home, the Cambridge Christian Fellowship at the white church in Cambridge Village hosts a wild game dinner on Saturday, Oct. 24, at 6 p.m. Due to COVID-19 policies, only 50 tickets will be sold to the meal featuring venison, wild boar, pheasant, and antelope. Face masks and social distancing will be required and temperatures will be checked upon entry. To reserve your $10 ticket, or to see if any are still available, call 644-5771 or email kenandsue@hoeppner.com.
•••
The Varnum Memorial Library is getting the Roald Dahl Youth Book Club back together virtually to read the final book on its reading list. New participants interested in reading “Fantastic Mr. Fox” and discussing it are welcome. Let the library know so they can order more books and set a copy out for you by sending your message to varnum
youth@gmail.com. Once everyone has had about a month to read the book, a virtual reunion meet-up date and time will be announced.
For the last two weeks, I’ve shared the Cambridge Area Rotary’s Rail Trail Ramble’s prizes in the family and individual fundraising categories. This week it’s time for the prizes for the top three team fundraisers: First prize: two Smuggs Bash Badges and two Concept 2 gear bags; second prize, maple syrup from Corse Family Farm and handmade Christmas ornaments made from former Christmas trees, made by Rotarian Greg Johnson; third prize, two $50 Maplefields Mobil gift cards and stone chip repair valued at $60. For all the details on the Rail Trail Ramble, or to register or donate, visit givebutter.com/RailTrailRamble2020.
That does it for me. Until next week, I’ll see you around town.
— Katherine Quimby Johnson, 644-8233
