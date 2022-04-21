It’s the time of year when it’s time to shovel the gravel and sand off lawn edges and clean up fallen branches, generally sprucing up the yards. That may mean burning stuff. Cambridge health officer Don Lange and deputy health officer Mark Nash remind everyone that permits are needed to burn anything larger than a backyard campfire. Permits are available at Cambridge Village Market. Permitted fires must be attended at all times. It is permitted to burn natural wood, wood pallets, brush and leaves, and untreated lumber. Those listed items are the only ones that may be burned.
The arrival of clean-up weather also means the start of trail construction weather for the Krusch Preserve. Liam Kearney recently announced the first workdays of the season would be Saturday and Sunday, April 23 and 24, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. both days. Meet at the parking lot at 316 North Cambridge Road for a short orientation session, and bring water, snacks, work gloves, bug deterrent and the like. A section of trail beyond the overlook will be the work area. If you have questions or would like more information, email trails@kruschnaturepreserve.org.
Even if you can’t help with trail building, your input is being sought on the long-term management plan for the preserve. A public forum will be held on Sunday, May 1, 1-3 p.m. in the Cambridge Elementary gym. More details in next week’s column.
Other signs of the season abound this week, from bear sightings around town to the peepers finally sounding in the wet area near my house. For gardeners, the Varnum Memorial Library’s seed library is open. Patrons don’t have to contribute to use this give-away, but donations of seeds are always welcome.
One other piece of news came from the Varnum recently: the library will leave the Homecard mutual borrowing consortium as of June 1. All materials borrowed under that system will need to be returned on or before that date. This does not affect interlibrary loans, which are a separate system.
•••
Cambridge PTA is raising funds for new playground equipment with several upcoming events. On Saturday, April 30, 10 a.m., the family-friendly bike race Let’s Get Muddy! hits the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail. The pre-registration fee is $10 per person, rising to $20 for day-of registrations. Preregister on Friday, April 29, 6-7 p.m. at the elementary school. Day-of registration begins at 9:30 a.m. Information and registration is also available on the event’s Facebook page.
Also, if you are swapping seasonal clothing and discovering outgrown items in like-new condition, consider saving them for the Cambridge Elementary School PTA Kids Clothing Swap, set for Saturday, May 21, 9-11:30 a.m. in the cafeteria. More details as the date approaches.
If you are clearing out other items and are thinking you don’t want to do your own tag sale, consider the Jeff church’s invitational flea market, scheduled for May 28, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Applications are at jeffchurchvt.org or may be received by contacting Melody Tobin at amtobin912@gmail.com or calling 802-644-2409.
That does it for the week. Until next week, I’ll see you around town.
— Katherine Quimby Johnson, 644-5145, ktquimbyvt@gmail.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.