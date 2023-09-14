I spent this past weekend at a writing retreat on Squam Lake in New Hampshire, so my travels took me the length of Route 15 east of town. Progress has been made in flood recovery everywhere, even as piles of sand and river rock remain along the Lamoille to serve as reminders of water’s power, and even as much remains to be done. One recent sign of progress was the disappearance of the generator and cord from St. Mary’s and the return of masses.

Several public events around town were recently postponed, one for weather, one due to illness. The mushroom walk led by Silvio Mazzarese in the Krusch Preserve is the former. It, like so many outdoor events this summer, was postponed by the weekend’s rain and has been rescheduled for Sunday, Sept. 17, at 10 a.m. The meeting location is the preserve’s parking lot on North Cambridge Road. Register by emailing events@kruschnaturepreserve.org.

