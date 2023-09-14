I spent this past weekend at a writing retreat on Squam Lake in New Hampshire, so my travels took me the length of Route 15 east of town. Progress has been made in flood recovery everywhere, even as piles of sand and river rock remain along the Lamoille to serve as reminders of water’s power, and even as much remains to be done. One recent sign of progress was the disappearance of the generator and cord from St. Mary’s and the return of masses.
Several public events around town were recently postponed, one for weather, one due to illness. The mushroom walk led by Silvio Mazzarese in the Krusch Preserve is the former. It, like so many outdoor events this summer, was postponed by the weekend’s rain and has been rescheduled for Sunday, Sept. 17, at 10 a.m. The meeting location is the preserve’s parking lot on North Cambridge Road. Register by emailing events@kruschnaturepreserve.org.
Illness postponed Jen Bartlau’s presentation, “A Peek at Early New England Gravestones” to Wednesday, Sept. 20. The 7 p.m. event will be held at the Warner Lodge on School Street in Jeffersonville. All are welcome, admission is free, and refreshments will be sold.
The Varnum Memorial Library’s fall fundraiser has returned. This year’s harvest dinner will be held Oct. 18 from 6-9 p.m. at The Family Table in Jeffersonville. The menu is delectable, and the $50 tickets for the buffet will go fast and the number available is limited. If you are interested, don’t delay. Tickets are available from any Crescendo Club member, and by contacting Lesley Nase at lnasemoonspinner@gmail.com.
The American Legion is reinvigorated these days. Not only have they raised enough funds to restore the veterans memorial, but the first flag on the Cambridge Flag Project has found a sponsor. That flag recognizes Howard Callihan, former Post Commander, caregiver of town flags and caretaker of village lawns and green spaces.
Having known Callihan many years and watched all the ways he helped others, I can say this is a fitting tribute to the man and start to the project. If you are interested in sponsoring a flag for another veteran or first responder, you may do so by sending the name of the sponsor, the name, rank and service branch or agency of the person to be honored, and a check for $120 made out to American Legion Post 35, Attn. Cambridge Flag Project, PO Box 96, Jeffersonville VT 05464. If you have questions, contact Post 35 Commander Charles J. Guyette at guyette76@hotmail.com.
Cambridge Youth Basketball is seeking volunteer coaches for the coming season, which runs from November to mid-February. Because volunteer coaches must pass a background check and complete mandatory CPR and first aid training, the time to step up is now. No experience is necessary. They will train coaches and help them develop practice plans.
The time commitment for the intramural season is one-and-a-half hours per week for the three co-ed age groups (first and second, third and fourth, fifth and sixth). The fifth and sixth grade boys’ travel team is more of a time commitment. To sign up or for more information, contact Katie French at 802-798-2575 or cambridgevtbasketball@gmail.com for more information.
If you have accumulated returnable bottles over the summer, there are two ways you can put them to good use. You can drop them at the new bottle recycling bit outside Cambridge Village Market, where they’ll benefit students at Cambridge Elementary.
This Saturday, Sept. 16, you can also drop them at Cambridge Elementary School between 9 a.m. and noon, where they will benefit the Lancer soccer program. That program is also accepting new or gently used footwear, which they are sending on for distribution in developing countries. If you can’t make it to the bottle drop-off, email Heather Hobart at hshobart@gmail.com to arrange pick-up.
Finally, save Sept. 23 for the Second Congregational Church’s rummage sale. Clothes, shoes and jewelry will be on sale from 9 a.m. on. With low, low prices, they won’t last long.
That does it for now. Until next week, I’ll see you around town.
