Right on time, the town report arrived in residents’ mailboxes. I’d like to commend whoever did the layout and chose the format, as this year’s report is much easier to hold open than past years’ versions. I’d also like to thank the town clerk’s office for an easy-to-read budget.
Some news tidbits were hidden in various reports, which I’ll work into this column, depending on space. The Cambridge Elementary School principal’s report held the news of two retirements at the end of this year — Sue Reed, school nurse for more than 20 years and Diane Jacobs, teacher turned instructional assistant, who has been with the school for nearly that many years.
This week, when I opened YouTube, the latest video from the Cambridge Historical Society popped up in my feed. It shows the October 2022 presentation by the Cambridge Village Historic Preservation Committee and the outside consultants, who are documenting the village as part of its application for the Register of National Historic Places. The preservation committee and Cambridge Historical Society would love to have more information about the village history and family stories from those with ties to the village. If you have something to share, you can send it to the Cambridge Historical Society at cambridgehistoricalsociety.vt@gmail.com.
This year, depending on your timing, your stories might reach a bit further. After the February break, the Cambridge third grade will turn to its unit on local history. This year, they are focusing on Cambridge Village.
Signs of a shift in the season have begun to appear. One such was the arrival of red-winged blackbirds on my feeders Friday, just in time for the snow. Another was the first pre-season MLB game for the Boston Red Sox and Eagle’s bingo has arrived. Friday, March 3, the doors of the Eagles Club on Route 109 open at 5 p.m. Play starts at 6:30 p.m. Call Sally at 802-644-5377 for more information.
The Bryan Memorial Gallery is also thinking about spring workshops. The first workshop on the gallery’s calendar is “Florals and Faces” with Annelein Beukenkamp. This two-day workshop runs from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday, March 25 and Sunday, March 26.
Artists interested in practicing their figure drawing are invited to an uninstructed figure drawing session on Thursday, March 16, from 5 – 7 p.m. at the gallery, co-hosted by artist Karen Meneghin. A donation of $20 is recommended for this event. Artists must bring their own drawing materials.
Congratulations to Rockin’ Ron the Friendly Pirate. His song, “Five Little Pirates,” is a Top 10 Children’s Song Finalist in the 2022 USA Songwriting Competition. The poppy Irish jig with a reggae feels highlights the number 5. A video featuring Ron and jaunty wee pirate characters created by Carrie Cook and produced by Meadowood Media, is available at the YouTube channel “Rockin’ Ron the Friendly Pirate.”
On that note, it’s time for me to weigh anchor. Until next week, I’ll see you around town.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.