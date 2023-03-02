Right on time, the town report arrived in residents’ mailboxes. I’d like to commend whoever did the layout and chose the format, as this year’s report is much easier to hold open than past years’ versions. I’d also like to thank the town clerk’s office for an easy-to-read budget.

Some news tidbits were hidden in various reports, which I’ll work into this column, depending on space. The Cambridge Elementary School principal’s report held the news of two retirements at the end of this year — Sue Reed, school nurse for more than 20 years and Diane Jacobs, teacher turned instructional assistant, who has been with the school for nearly that many years.

