It was delightful to see and catch up with so many people in person on the 4th, as delightful as it was to welcome the parade back. While the number of entries was lower than in the past, there was a good cross-section of participants, from emergency service trucks and crews from Cambridge and neighboring towns to floats and classic cars.
It was particularly delightful to see the patriotically face-painted crew of children on the Mary Elizabeth preschool float.
Having the Arts Jam felt like a smaller version of the fun fair, and about right for a season when normal still feels new. My family and I also browsed the Varnum book sale and came away with a few purchases.
I’m taking the opportunity to publicly say how proud I am of Greg Johnson, one of this year’s grand marshals, a registered nurse at University of Vermont Medical Center, and my husband. In March 2020, when the country shut down, he, along with his fellow nurses, and doctors, EMTs and all the hundreds of people necessary to keep hospitals running, continued to show up for their work, healing the sick. Even though the hospital closed to elective procedures, there were enough urgent and emergent procedures that staff continued to work, taking all precautions, while simultaneously living with the rest of us in a state of anxiety until we knew how COVID-19 was spread and could be combatted.
In fact, thanks to all the essential and front-line workers, whose commitment to doing their jobs made it possible for us to get through the last 16 months as well as we did. It has been a joy to see smiles again.
•••
While we are on the subject of gratitude, thanks to Teelah Hall, who funded the playground sand recently spread at the park at the Cambridge Junction trailhead.
As we make our collective way toward whatever normal will be, there’s good news to report from the minutes of the June recreation board meeting. While details are still being worked out, it looks like Let’s Do Lunch and Seniors Stepping Out day trips will return in September.
Progress has also been made on the Peter Krusch Nature Preserve. The work on the parking lot has been completed.
The archeological review has also been completed and the Cambridge Trails Committee received the report stating that no artifacts were found on the proposed nature trail. In addition, on June 19, volunteers completed the trail that links the parking lot to the existing trail.
•••
It’s hard to believe this much time has passed, but it is time for the 10th Kate Richardson Memorial Soccer Tournament. Registration was due by Friday, July 2, but the event itself will be held Saturday, July 24, at the Cambridge Soccer Fields, from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. This year there will be three divisions, youth 3v3 for grades 3-6, big kid 6v6 for grades 7-12, and adult 6v6 for those over 18. This is local soccer at its best.
— Katherine Quimby Johnson, 644-5145, ktquimbyvt@gmail.com
