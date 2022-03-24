The first robins of the season arrived in my yard Thursday, a most welcome sight. A less-welcome signs is the depth of mud this year, which we haven’t seen in years. It’s not unique to Lamoille County, either. I was in Peacham Sunday and the roads there are as bad from what we could see. We chose to stay on pavement as much as possible, as we always do this time of year.
As Jonathan DelaBreuere put it on social media, the best thing to do is limit travel as much as possible, because, until the roads freeze, the highway department’s heavy trucks only make the situation worse. My tip, if you must drive these roads, is to slow it down and ease your way through. It may also help to turn off your skid control — it’s great for snow and ice, but not mud, I have found.
•••
The village took advantage of the VT-Alert system to report its boil order last week. This system is a great way to find out about a wide variety of emergencies, from weather to road closures and boil water orders. The information is sent directly to your phone. The best thing about this system is you get to choose the information you want, about the area you want, and you can change it at any time. To sign up, visit vem.vermont.gov/vtalert. I found it very helpful when I commuted to Burlington.
•••
Warmer weather is bringing people outdoors, including for walks on the greenway and the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail, which is great. What’s not so great is the unleashed dogs who sometimes accompany walkers. Cambridge’s leash law that states dogs must be on a leash when not on the owner’s property or on a property where the owner has given permission for them to be off-leash. The other issue is that you may know your dog is friendly, but other people — and dogs — don’t, especially if your dog is out of your sight. Finally, as the weather warms, the trails see heavier use. Let’s minimize the possibility of an accident for anyone.
Also, all dog licenses renewals are due April 1. Renewals can be done at the town office or by mail. For information about renewing by mail, visit bit.ly/3D1pTYh. Animal control officer Liam Kearny announced recently that the town is paying more attention to enforcement this year.
There’s more news for those interested in attending the Green Mountain Conservation Camp this summer: Marcia Marble is managing sponsorships for funds from both the Lamoille Valley Fish & Game Club and the Vermont Federation of Sportsmen’s Clubs. The plan is to see that all eligible youth can attend this wonderful outdoor education program. For the financial application, contact Marble at 802-888-3418 or marblerealty@comcast.net.
The deadline is coming up for the Green Mountain Fraternal Order of Eagles Robbie Pollander and Edison A. Reynolds awards. Both scholarships, in the amount of $500, can be used by the recipients for anything school-related, and are available to any high school graduating senior in Lamoille County. To apply, submit a biography and a theme-based short essay on “In my community, people helping people.” Entries must be postmarked by May 31. Send them to Fraternal Order of Eagles, Attn. David May, P.O. 216, Jeffersonville VT 05464-0215.
The Eagles Ladies Auxiliary offers an additional scholarship, following the same criteria, to female students. Those entries should be sent to Ladies Auxiliary, Fraternal Order of Eagles, P.O. Box 326, Jeffersonville VT 05464.
•••
The Cambridge Food Shelf recently shared its wish list: crackers, hearty soups such as Campbell’s Chunky, Hamburger Helper-type meals of any variety, hot dogs, any kind of meat, mustard and mayo, apples and oranges, laundry detergent and larger-sized diapers such as toddler-size. Donations may be left at the Food Shelf on Tuesdays from 1-7 p.m. or in the box in the Union Bank lobby in Jeffersonville.
Until next week, I’ll see you around town.
— Katherine Quimby Johnson, 644-5145, ktquimbyvt@gmail.com
