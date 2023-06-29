This past Saturday’s rain did the gardens a lot of good. But the showers put a literal damper on the Art Jam, and many exhibitors decided to attend on Sunday. However, “What is Art,” by David Mills, a professor at Champlain College, went on at the Bryan Gallery as scheduled and was interactive, insightful and thought-provoking.
Let’s hope the weather is better for this coming weekend’s Art Jam, when art and music will once again stretch along Jeffersonville’s Main Street from Visions of Vermont to the Bryan Memorial Gallery. The dates for that are Saturday, July 1, and Sunday, July 2.
Because the July 4 holiday falls on a Tuesday this year, the Cambridge Community Food Shelf will be closed. It will reopen on Tuesday, July 11, from 1-7 p.m.
Jeffersonville’s Main Street is also the focal point for the July 4 festivities, held on July 4. The parade begins at 10 a.m. Viewers should plan to park at Cambridge Elementary and on the Silo Field. Handicap parking is available at Pleasant Valley Insurance and on Old Main Street, on that side street’s side of the farmer’s market. Parade participants should gather at G.W. Tatro’s by 9:30 a.m.
The parade, led by grand marshals Clarissa French and Ellen Hill of United Way, will travel its traditional route from Tatro’s to Main, left on Depot, right on Maple, left on Church, and back to Main. I’ll try to remember to bring my chair this year!
The Main Street Celebration takes over the street from Visions of Vermont to the Cambridge Community Center. From 11 a.m. on, enjoy art at the two galleries, fiber arts and face painting. Find your summer reading at the Varnum Memorial Library’s annual book sale. Enjoy live music by Les Dead Ringers and the national anthem by Annie Rheaume.
There’s also a bouncy house for the kids at the community center. A variety of food will be available in the stores that line Main Street, and several vendors will have trucks, while the Scouts of Troop 39 serve up burgers, dogs and fries. It’s also worth a detour from Main to School Street to stop by the Warner Lodge and see what the Cambridge Historical Society has on display this year.
In the evening, festivities move up the mountain to Smuggs, where, starting at 5 p.m., food options are provided by Cambridge Area Rotary and others. Music will be provided by DJ Jammin’ Sam, the Vermont Freedom and Unity Chorus, and Iron Sights, an Army rock band. At dusk, the day ends with fireworks.
This week saw an unexpected water leak in Jeffersonville. I found out about it thanks to the VT-Alert system, which gives me an opportunity to put in a plug for this useful way to find out about everything from water system problems to accidents stopping traffic on commuter route. To register, visit vem.vermont.gov/vtalert. You can choose how you want to receive the alerts (text, email, phone), the type of alert and the geographic location you want to know about, which limits the number of alerts you get.
The minutes of the most recent cemetery commission meeting reported the resignation of Jen Bartlau. During her time on the commission, Jen showed great dedication to all the cemeteries in town, and she shared a great deal of knowledge, not only about genealogy and the stories behind some of the monuments in the cemeteries, but also about the care of those monuments. The commission is looking to recruit a new member. Anyone interested should contact Angela Pratt, Sandy Albright, Kate McCuin or Cathy Cleary.
