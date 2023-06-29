This past Saturday’s rain did the gardens a lot of good. But the showers put a literal damper on the Art Jam, and many exhibitors decided to attend on Sunday. However, “What is Art,” by David Mills, a professor at Champlain College, went on at the Bryan Gallery as scheduled and was interactive, insightful and thought-provoking.

Let’s hope the weather is better for this coming weekend’s Art Jam, when art and music will once again stretch along Jeffersonville’s Main Street from Visions of Vermont to the Bryan Memorial Gallery. The dates for that are Saturday, July 1, and Sunday, July 2.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.