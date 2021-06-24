I was relieved to see that the lighted signs posted on Route 15 had been revised by last Tuesday morning when I headed east, and now directed tractor-trailers bound for Route 100 to stay on Route 15. I was equally relieved to hear that the signage is only one of the mitigation measures VTrans is taking to try to prevent tractor-trailers from getting stuck in the Notch.
One is the installation of warning signs reading “Be Prepared to Stop” at the “critically narrow rock locations.” Another is solar flashing beacons to be added to the already present warning signs that read “Tractor Trailers Prohibited on VT 108.” Those beacons should be in place sometime in July. Thanks to George Putnam for forwarding the notice from Joe Flynn, secretary of the Agency of Transportation.
•••
The first Jeffersonville Farmers’ and Artisan Market of the season opened Wednesday. The field was already nicely busy when I passed on my way home from a walk on the rail trail and greenway. The market runs Wednesdays from 4:30-8 p.m. through the summer and fall. Any cancellations due to rain are posted on Facebook.
The Cambridge Town Offices fully reopened to the public Tuesday. Non-vaccinated visitors are asked to wear masks to protect themselves and others during their visit; anyone else may wear a mask if they choose. For those who have forgotten after 15 months, the town office hours are Monday, Wednesday and Thursday, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.; Tuesday, 8 a.m.-6 p.m., and Friday, 8 a.m.–1 p.m. Assistance is available at 644-2251 and clerk@cambridgevt.org. In addition, many resources have been made available online through the various pages at cambridge.vermont.gov.
The Cambridge Finance Committee met on June 16 and elected the following officers: Tricia Hogan, chair; Adam Howard, vice chair, and Robie Robinson, secretary. Many thanks to Rick Marsh for his years of service as chair.
The committee currently has an opening for an additional member. Anyone interested in applying for the position should contact Town Clerk Mark Schilling at clerk@cambridgevt.org or 644-2251. Interested applicants will be interviewed at the committee’s Aug. 26 meeting.
•••
I would be remiss in not mentioning the departure of Linda Cannon-Huffman from the Varnum Memorial Library. Linda served for a number of years as the librarian, and even after she stepped down from that position remained as the Saturday morning librarian through many, many changes. Her departure leaves Library Clerk Patty Genadio as the one long-serving staff member. Look for announcements of new faces on the staff soon.
The library is currently accepting donations for its July 4 book sale. Drop off your donations of books in good condition during operating hours: Tuesdays and Fridays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Wednesdays, 1:30-6 p.m., Thursdays, 11:30 a.m.-6 p.m. and Saturdays, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. In consideration of patrons 11 and under who are not yet vaccination-eligible, other patrons are asked to mask.
•••
There will be an Independence Day parade this year, on July 4, starting at 10 a.m. Participants should assemble at G.W. Tatro’s no later than 9:30 a.m. There will also be fireworks at dusk, Smugglers’ Notch Resort recently announced. Before that, Smuggs will host an evening of events at the Village Green.
The Fireman’s Barbecue begins at 5 p.m., with proceeds benefitting the Cambridge Fire Department. Good Time Charlie will provide music for all ages from 6-8 p.m. and will be followed by the Vermont National Guard 40th Army Band playing a mix of classic favorites and patriotic tunes.
After a Father’s Day brunch at 158 Main, my husband and I had a chance to take in Art Jam. As much as I have enjoyed the Festival of the Arts, there’s something to be said for the ability to focus on a few exhibits and artists. The artist-demonstrators and vendors will vary week to week, so it’s well worth a visit, because there will always be something new. While Art Jams are generally scheduled for Saturdays, with Sundays as a rain date, there will also be one on July 4.
That does it for now. Until next week, I’ll see you around town.
— Katherine Quimby Johnson, 644-5145, ktquimbyvt@gmail.com
