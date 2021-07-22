I got my blueberries covered not a moment too soon last week. Two robins and a blue jay flew away as I approached with the netting, so I think they had probably snagged the earliest ripening berries. I didn’t have time to pick until Friday, but when I did, the berries were plentiful and tasty, and I finished with probably 10 cups of berries from our three bushes.
While I picked, neighbors were busy loading a moving truck and several vehicles. While Sam and Anita Lotto will still be in town, we’ll miss having them a hop, skip, and a jump away. It’s also the biggest change in our immediate neighborhood in 30 years and marks the end of an era. Four families have lived and raised families here. Now that the kids are all grown and are living on their own, change was inevitable.
No need to worry that my husband and I will be next. I’m too busy dealing with my mother’s house to have time or energy for any other major changes for a while.
•••
The minutes of the last Cambridge Conservation Commission meeting show that work has progressed to the point that the timeframe for an official public opening and donor appreciation event has been narrowed to September. The exact date will be set at the next meeting and will be dependent on the bridges being built and installed. I, for one, am curious to see what work has been done and what the trails reveal of the landscape.
The Cambridge Planning Commission recently announced a vacancy. Anyone interested in helping shape the Cambridge town plan should contact the commission’s clerk, Nick Jabour, at nicholas.jabour@gmail.com.
The planning commission holds its meetings at 7 p.m. on the third Monday of the month, at the Cambridge Town Office.
Video participation is possible for meetings, as it is for all municipal meetings.
The planning commission is also starting conversations about the town’s enhanced energy plan. This discussion will result in documented guidelines for new energy projects and will include both where the town thinks new energy projects would be useful and where we don’t want them to be. If you are interested in this topic, but couldn’t attend the July 19 meeting, you can reach the clerk at nicholas.jabour@gmail.com.
•••
When I worked at Champlain College, battery recycling was easy. I simply took my used batteries to work with me and dropped them in one of three or four collection tubes on campus. But I haven’t been on campus since March 2020, so batteries have been mounting up in our house. I recently discovered that the Lamoille Regional Solid Waste District offers battery recycling at all its sites in Lamoille County. According to a recent announcement, batteries can be given to the site attendant.
Now if I can only figure out all those details for the expended batteries I’ve found at my mother’s. It’s in Caledonia County, in one of the big cell phone and internet voids that exist in extremely rural parts of the state, so finding pertinent information is always more challenging than in Cambridge. It’s one more reason I’m glad I live here.
Until next week, I’ll see you around town.
— Katherine Quimby Johnson, 644-5145, ktquimbyvt@gmail.com
(0) comments
