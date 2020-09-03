School opens for the year next week, and Cambridge Cares is still looking for donations of child-sized face masks for students who forget their own or for some reason can’t complete the day with the one they did bring (nosebleeds do happen). If you can help with this project, call Don Lange at 802-730-2588.
Vermont Holocaust Memorial (VTHM) recently extended its student essay contest submission deadline to Nov. 10, 2020. Cash prizes are awarded to each of three winners in four grade categories: grades 4-5, 6-8, 9-10, and 11-12. This year’s essay theme is “Rescuers in the Time of Covid-19.” This may be a doctor, house of worship, hospital, nurse, organization or another person or group of people showing that ordinary people can do extraordinary things. Full details are available at holocaustmemorialvt.org/2020essaycontest.
Several local organizations are putting people in motion in support of worthy causes. Mountain Flyer magazine invite volunteers, racers and sponsors to participate in a Ride for Justice to support the Lamoille Restorative Center’s on-going work to address racial and social injustice.
On Sept. 19, team or solo cyclists will race from Smugglers’ Notch Resort’s Parking Lot 4 through the Notch to the Cambridge/Stowe town line and back through the Notch and return to Parking Lot 4. The team and individual with the most laps over a six-hour period wins. All proceeds benefit the Restorative Center. For full details, visit www.bikereg.com/47900. This event has many generous sponsors too numerous to list here.
Cambridge Area Rotary offers the virtual Rail Trail Ramble, in which participants walk, run or bike a length of their choice along the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail, at the time of their choice between Sept. 1 and Oct. 11.
The weekends of Oct. 3 and 4 and Oct. 10 and 11 are recommended for optimal foliage viewing and to allow time for fund raising. There is no entry fee, but participants are asked to raise a minimum of $25. Those who do raise that amount will receive a free bike safety check.
Prizes will be offered to the three highest fundraisers in the individual, family and team categories. This general fundraiser for Rotary will benefit Lamoille County human service organizations and Rotary International service projects.
Details about the fundraiser are available at givebutter.com/RailTrailRamble2020. This event is self-supported, meaning no water stations or snacks will be provided. If you have questions, contact Sam Lotto at swlvt57@gmail.com or 802-793-5509.
In these days of Covid-19, Cambridge Cares continues to assist those residents who may be falling through the cracks in some way.
If you know of someone, especially an elderly community member, who may be alone, have serious unmet needs, and is reluctant to ask for assistance, call Mark Nash at 644-2927.
Cambridge Cares offers information about available resources and collaborates with entities providing support with housing, heating, food and other needs. When all other resources have been exhausted, it may be able to offer direct assistance.
This past week, Town Clerk Mark Schilling posted a reminder that we have until Sept. 30 to respond to the 2020 census. You may do so by calling 844-330-2020 or visiting www.2020census.gov.
Participating in the census is both a civic duty and a way of ensuring that tax dollars return to Vermont, because so many federal programs are based on population count.
Until next week, I’ll see you around town. If you have news you want to share, email ktquimbyvt@gmail.com or call 644-5145.
— Katherine Quimby Johnson, 644-5145
