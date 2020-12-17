Ready to release your inner Griswold? How about your Martha Stewart? Or Snoopy? This year Cambridge Area Rotary is running the 1st annual Cambridge Area Rotary Light Contest as part of #VTLightstheWay.
All are invited to deck their walls and front yards with lights. Outstanding submissions will be awarded cash prizes in one of five categories: Clark Griswold Grandeur; Best Inflatables; Best Use of Color and Creativity; Classic Christmas; and Facebook Fan Favorite (as determined by the number of likes and shares.)
Decorators may be renters or homeowners and must submit registration form (forms.gle/PQaYoiFeQuo6SvZY9) and email not more than three photos to rotarycambridge@gmail.com by 6 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 20. Judging will take place on Dec. 21, and the top 10 submissions will have a site drive-by on Dec. 22. The top five decorators will be contacted before Christmas.
Residences must be in the town of Cambridge, and only one submission may be made per household. This year’s contest is for residences only. No members of Cambridge Area Rotary or the judging panel may enter. Entrants must pick one category they want to be judged in. The Facebook favorite will be determined at 6 p.m. on Dec. 22. Rotary reserves the right not to use any photos on Facebook if the judging panel determines they are in poor taste.
Follow the contest on the Cambridge Lights the Way Holiday Light Contest event page on Facebook.
•••
It looks like the Cambridge Fire Department will begin a festive parade around Jeffersonville at
5 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 19. The route will be from the fire station to Carlton Avenue, School Street, Depot Street, Maple Street, across Church Street to the Upper Valley Road to Jeff Heights. For more information, call 802-760-8426.
•••
According to both the latest minutes of both the selectboard and the Cambridge Conservation Commission, work on the Krusch Nature Preserve continues at a brisk pace.
Ownership will have passed to the town before the end of the month. In addition, planning and fundraising for the parking lot and trails have made good progress, with several grant applications in the works. Stay tuned for more on this in a few months.
Also, according to the last minutes posted on the town website, the board is trying to figure out the best way to hold town meeting this year. That decision will be made before the warning is posted on Jan. 30. At the Dec. 1 meeting, the board explored a wide variety of options, although voting will certainly be by Australian ballot. I, for one, will miss the chicken-and-biscuit dinner in the cafeteria and the chance to catch up with people I haven’t seen for much of the winter. But these are COVID times and we adjust to them.
Speaking of adjustments: with the holidays right around the corner, I will have an early deadline this week. If you have anything you want me to share, get it in by noon on Friday, Dec. 18. In fact, I invite you to share the best thing that has happened to you in what has, for many of us, been a dreadful year. Let’s call it “Share the Silver Linings.” You can email them to ktquimbyvt@gmail.com or call 644-5145. I promise to come up with something myself.
That does it for now. Until next week, I’ll see you around town. I’ll be the one peering between my hat and my mask, trying to see through fogged glasses.
— Katherine Quimby Johnson, 644-8233, kmquimby@sover.net
