This past Saturday, we drove to Peacham to cut our Christmas tree on family land. On the way, we had an opportunity to observe first-hand the reason the completion of the section of the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail between Morrisville to Hardwick was delayed until January. I had noticed earlier that a section of hillside just east of the Wolcott Cemetery had slid.
SD Ireland has now removed all the slide and reconstruction work, starting from the bottom up. Large-size riprap is now in place. It’s obvious much more fill is needed to bring the slide level with the remaining trail. Completing it by the end of January will be a feat. By the time you read this column, the trail from Morrisville to Sheldon Village will be open to use. If the forecast for the coming weekend holds true, that may include snow travel.
We arrived back in Cambridge village, tree in hand, just in time to walk to Main Street and watch the parade of lights. Other viewers had parked along South Main Street to watch, too. It was fun to see all the emergency vehicles, both from Cambridge and from neighboring towns, most decorated with lights along with several themed floats. Santa rode his sleigh on one, with Mrs. Claus waving from the warmth of the cab. Many, many thanks to the Kelleys for another wonderful winter parade.
After the parade, it was time to check email for the first time in hours.
•••
We quickly discovered we had no access. After we turned all the things off and then back on again, to no avail, it was time for the call to Stowe Cable. That was how we learned we were in an area covered by an outage.
The cause, evidenced in a photo posted on Facebook, were holes in the fiber. By Sunday morning, that outage had been repaired.
•••
Ahead of plowable snow’s arrival in our part of the country, Cambridge and Jeffersonville instituted a parking ban that runs to April 15. Vehicles should not be left on streets or in the town’s right of way between 10 p.m. and 7 a.m. Vehicles found in those areas at those hours will be towed at the owner’s expense.
•••
The Bryan Memorial Gallery’s giving tree remains available for donations of nonperishable food, personal care items and toys through Tuesday, Dec. 20. The gallery is open from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursday to Sunday.
Donated toys will go to Toys for Kids of Vermont. Food and personal care items will be sent to the Cambridge Food Shelf.
Slots are filling out for the Cambridge Fire Department’s annual blood drive, but some openings remain. This year’s drive will be held Saturday, Jan. 7, from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Cambridge Fire Station, 153 Church Street, Jeffersonville. To register, visit rcblood.org/2DRsK9U, and put in the zip code 05464. Contact coordinator Kristy Marsh at klwyckof@gmail.com with any questions.
That does it for now. Until next week, I’ll see you around town.
— Katherine Quimby Johnson, 802-644-5145, ktquimbyvt@gmail.com
