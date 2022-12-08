It’s the most wonderful time of the year for those who don’t have to worry about stretching scant dollars to cover heating and eating. If you are among the fortunate, consider donating to the Cambridge Food Shelf.
You may send a check made out to the Cambridge Food Shelf to P.O. Box 75, Jeffersonville VT 05444. Donations of non-perishable foods and personal care items may also be dropped off in the basement of the Second Congregational Church on Tuesdays from 1-7 p.m. A donation box in the lobby of the Jeffersonville branch of the Union Bank is also available.
In addition, the Bryan Memorial Gallery hosts a giving tree from now through Dec. 20. If you stop by the gallery Thursday through Sunday, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and drop off non-perishable foods, personal care items or toys, you will receive 10 percent off any purchase, including artwork. Toy donations will go to Toys for Kids of Vermont.
The food shelf is looking for the following items in particular: hearty canned soups, macaroni and cheese and canned meats, fish and chicken. In the personal care department, they could use toothbrushes, toothpaste, soap, shampoo and tissue paper.
Teens Teaching Technology returns to in-person meetings at the Varnum Memorial Library on Sunday, Dec. 11, from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Make sure your devices are fully charged before you arrive. This is a long-running service coordinated by Cambridge Area Rotary.
Cambridge American Legion Post #35 holds its next regular meeting at the Eagles Club on Route 109, on Dec. 19.
The social time starts at 6 p.m., followed by a meeting at 6:30 p.m. The American Legion is open to anyone who has served at least one day of active military duty since Dec. 7, 1941, and was honorably discharged.
For information about joining, contact Charles Guyette at guyette76@hotmail.com.
This year’s Cambridge Fire Department blood drive will be held Saturday, Jan. 7, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Cambridge Fire Station, 153 Church Street, Jeffersonville. To register, visit rcblood.org/2DRsK9U and put in the zip code 05464. Contact drive coordinator Kristy Marsh at klwyckof@gmail.com with any questions.
Finally, this weekend is Christmas in Jeffersonville and Cambridge, starting with the Second Congregational Church’s craft fair and cookie sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The Parade of Lights follows at 4 p.m. If you live in Cambridge Village, along the Valley Roads, in Jeff Heights and in Jeffersonville, plan to be near a window.
If the weather cooperates get outside and wave to all the lighted trucks and vehicles.
Top that off with Mr. and Mrs. Claus at the Cambridge Community Center in Jeffersonville at 5 p.m. and you’ve got a mighty fine celebration.
On that note, I’ll sign off. Until next week, I’ll see you around town.
— Katherine Quimby Johnson, 802-644-5145, ktquimbyvt@gmail.com
