One day last week when the temperatures were cold, but pleasant, my daughter and I went for a long west-bound walk on Cambridge Greenway. When we reached the underpass near the cemetery, we decided not to retrace our tracks, but circled back through Jeffersonville, via Church and Maple streets to Main Street, including the underpass along the Brewster River. I describe our route because it made a chance encounter possible with someone we hadn’t seen in a while.
Less than two hours later, in Cambridge Village, I had another chance to encounter someone else I hadn’t seen in years, and we also caught up.
I’m not naming names, because one of these individuals is a private person. The reason I mention these meetings is that, in each case, I felt a sense of reconnection after months of seeing very few people in real life, and it did me a world of good. I was also reminded of the benefits of living in one community for a length of time, because these were both relationships that had grown over the years and involved watching children grow.
During this week between the holidays, there isn’t much news, and that’s appropriate. It’s a time for family, a time to look back and ahead. I don’t know about you all, but in many ways, 2021 felt like 2020. There were milestones, of course. Vaccines became available and children went back to school. But we haven’t yet figured out what the new normal will look like, and it’s taking an emotional toll. We’re reading about physical fights in schools, and I’ve heard about people being rude in supermarkets. I am happy to say, I’ve encountered more people being super polite, which is a better way to acknowledge that we’re all feeling the strain. And the strain is understandable.
Adjusting to something as momentous as a pandemic takes time. I think that’s one thing we’ve forgotten, as news cycles have sped up and connectivity has allowed for immediate contact. We’re still human beings, and adjusting to change, like grieving, is hard work. It moves at a different pace for each of us, and when we’re on the other side of the process, we won’t be the same people we were before. At least, that’s been true for me.
If you have fast-growing youngsters who have already outgrown their winter jackets, snow pants, mittens, sweaters or hats and those items are in good usable condition, the Cambridge Clothing Bank would appreciate your donation. All donations should be in sizes infant to 16. They should be clean, with no animal hairs so allergies are not triggered. No boots please.
Located with the Cambridge Food Shelf in the basement of the Second Congregational Church in Jeffersonville, the Cambridge Clothing Bank is open for drop-offs on Tuesdays from 1-7 p.m. Do not leave bags outside. Either the weather or rummaging critters ruin them, and they will be discarded. If the drop-off time doesn’t work for you, call 802-644-8911 and leave a message. Someone will get back to you.
That does it for 2021. Until next year, I’ll see you around town.
