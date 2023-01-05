Well, we had a white Christmas, “just like the ones I used to know.” New Years, on the other hand, was about as green as they come. That may be why so many birds of prey are around. Red-tailed hawks seem to be common and on Friday I saw a bald eagle perched on a dead elm near the Lamoille River.
The warm temps do not bode well for the Smuggs 55+ Ski Club’s goal of “being on the hill, not over the hill.” No matter what the conditions, the 55+ Club knows how to have a good time. If you are interested in joining and are over 55, skier or non-skier, the club meets every Wednesday morning at 9 a.m. in the Oak Room, adjacent to Morse Mountain Grill. Signs point the way. After coffee, pastries and a brief meeting, they don gear and head outdoors to ski, snowboard or snowshoe. During the off-season, the group bikes, hikes and maintains a busy social calendar. The annual membership fee is $30 and entitles members to discounts on various fees, including 50 percent off the regular senior discount available only on Wednesdays. For more details, visit bit.ly/3WTxnoU or email president@smuggs55plus.com.
•••
This is the last call for the Cambridge Fire Department’s blood drive on Saturday, Jan. 7, at the fire station on Church Street from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. As of press time, there may be some limited availability for walk-ins. To reserve a spot ahead of time, visit rcblood.org/2DRsK9U and type in Jeffersonville’s zip code, 05464.
Speaking of Jeffersonville, the minutes of the Dec. 20 selectboard meeting reveal that not everyone in state government knows the state’s municipal divisions in detail. The state issued a license to a retail cannabis business in Jeffersonville because it did not know Jeffersonville was in the town of Cambridge, which has a cannabis license commission. Thanks to town administrator Jonathan DeLaBruere, they now do.
At the meeting, the board approved expenditures of American Rescue Plan Act funds on the following items: Cambridge Elementary School, a play structure and electric vehicle charging stations; Cambridge Fire Department, air packs and thermal cameras; Varnum Memorial Library, HVAC and internet upgrades; and a Lamoille Housing HVAC project and reimbursement to My Favorite Things for staff and rental during the COVID-19 shutdown.
The town meeting warning will be finalized before the end of January. Elections are always among its items. George Putnam has already announced that he will not seek another term on the selectboard. Larry Wyckoff has also expressed interest in stepping down, although the last I heard, it was dependent on someone coming forward to run.
The death of Bill Sander also means a change in Cambridge’s representation on the Lamoille North Supervisory Union Board board. The appointment of someone to fill the remaining months of his term was an agenda item for the board’s Dec. 19 meeting, but the minutes had not been posted at the time of writing. That also leaves the question of whether the interim will want to serve a full term.
This year’s town meeting will be in person. The midday meal and provision of child care are currently under discussion.
With the start of a new year, consider supporting Cambridge Rescue and giving yourself some peace of mind with a subscription. For $50 per year, every insured person in your household will be covered for transport by Cambridge Rescue. Insurers will be billed, but subscribers are not responsible for any deductible costs. For details, visit bit.ly/3G7BFCp. It has been almost two years since they transported my mother with what turned out to be treatable irregular heartbeats, and I remain grateful to the squad for the service they gave us that day.
Until next week, I’ll see you around town. Here’s wishing us all a happy and healthy 2023.
— Katherine Quimby Johnson, 802-644-5145, ktquimbyvt@gmail.com
