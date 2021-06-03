It’s official: Cambridge has a new town administrator. Jonathan DeLaBruere, currently the town administrator in Fairfield, will start in Cambridge Monday, June 28. A resident of Fairfax, he introduced himself at the June 1 selectboard meeting. Unfortunately, I was unable to attend, because I am on a town board that also held a meeting that night.
On behalf of everyone, I’d like to thank Eric Boozan and Francesca D’Elia for serving as interim administrators for the past four to five months. This town is fortunate to have such a deep talent pool.
Jeff Coslett’s election to the selectboard means his departure from the development review board. There is no immediate news about an appointment to fill the vacancy, which leaves the board with a mere four members, but I’ll be on the watch for announcements. In the past, in 2008 to be specific, the board had nine members.
The Memorial Day weekend weather may not have felt very summery, but it was good for outdoor activities when it wasn’t raining. I managed to get most of the garden in, although I’m waiting for warmer weather to transplant my tomatoes and to plant the squashes. We did need the rain. The soil is dry and the river was almost as low as last summer.
•••
The turning of the calendar page means the arrival of June, bringing the annual Northern Vermont Artist Association June Juried Show. This year’s show is the 90th, and it will be held at Visions of Vermont in Jeffersonville, opening on June 6 and closing July 10. The gallery is open Wednesdays to Sundays, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
•••
Cambridge Elementary School holds its last day of the year on June 11. Then it’s on to summer. This year summer has many opportunities to enrich children’s lives, including the Varnum Memorial Library’s summer reading program, which kicks off June 23.
This year’s theme is Tails and Trails, pun very much intended. At the moment, nine Wednesday programs are planned, all themed around animals and nature. For more information, to enroll your child or to volunteer for an event, email varnumboardofdirectors@gmail.com or call 644-2117.
•••
Work on the Krusch Nature Preserve is progressing. According to the Cambridge Trails Commission’s May 24 meeting minutes, the parking lot has been excavated, with the gravel surface about one-third completed. Work on the trails will continue this summer.
We are lucky to have so many excellent trails in this town, and so many dedicated volunteers willing to devote so many hours to their maintenance. If you go out, do be prepared for ticks. Last year was dry, so we didn’t have as many, but this year, they are a definite presence, thanks to the rain.
That does it for now. Until next week, I’ll see you around town.
— Katherine Quimby Johnson, 644-5145, ktquimbyvt@gmail.com
