And just like that, blueberry season is over, including at my house. But the zucchini and pickling cucumbers are more than making up for it in production. With the crickets starting to sing in the evening, it feels like we’ve shifted into start-of-the-school-year mode, even if the governor’s recent announcement puts the start date back to the day after Labor Day, which it was for many years.
At my house, we’re stacking firewood. (OK, my husband is.) Our chimney received its annual cleaning.
•••
Work continues apace on the Alden Bryan Brewster River Trail. The Vermont Land Trust completed the construction of the replacement Canyon Road footbridge and five people have worked diligently to complete most of the walking bridge that had to be constructed because of a landslide.
The final feet of that project will soon be done, while a group of Youth Conservation Corps will work on the Edwards Road section to mitigate a deepening ravine.
•••
There has been a change of personnel at the Development Review Board. Carroll Peters, long-time administrative officer, has resigned effective Aug. 15. Brad Holden will fill the position on an interim basis. This is according to the minutes of the July 21 Select Board meeting, available on the town’s website.
•••
The town office will have a secure ballot box at the top of the stairs this week, through Friday, Aug. 7 at 4 p.m. If you are concerned that the post office might not get your ballot to the town office by the deadline, you may use the ballot box to drop it off between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. These are the only times the secure ballot box will be available. The town office will be closed Monday and Tuesday, Aug. 10 and 11.
That does it for me. Until next week, I’ll see you around town. I’ll be the one with her arms full of zucchini, looking for that unlocked car.
— Katherine Quimby Johnson, 644-5145
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.