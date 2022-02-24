By the time you read this, the water leak in Cambridge Village should be repaired. It was found in front of Cambridge Village Market, which is why one parking space was unavailable due to ice. The repair took longer than expected when the change in the weather resulted in the repairer’s trailer being frozen in place at their business site.
This seems to be the season for water woes, with further leaks being discovered in the Jeffersonville Village system, so it sounds like those of us who live in the villages should be on the alert for water (or ice) in unexpected places.
Of course, potential water leaks aren’t the only reason to be on the lookout for ice. So far, I’ve avoided any slips or spills on snow-covered slick stuff, but my husband was not so fortunate on Saturday, and took two falls. Microspikes are highly recommended for any walking these days.
With the winds of the past week, people weren’t the only things falling. A massive pine tree came down across the access road to my family sugarwoods in Peacham, and I suspect it was far from alone, or that only Caledonia County saw that kind of damage.
If you missed the meet the candidates forum last week, you can now find it on the YouTube channel, Town of Cambridge Vermont. The entire recording is about 50 minutes, most of it devoted to Charles Guyette and Cody Marsh, the candidates for the two-year selectboard position. However, Jeff Coslett, who won his current position in last spring’s special election and is now running for that three-year position, speaks briefly at the end of the video.
The town report is now available on the town website, in case you are anxious to read it so you can fill out your ballot and don’t want to wait for it to arrive in the mail.
If you’re feeling like postal delivery may take too long, you may drop your ballot in the box at the top of the stairs at the Cambridge town office. You may also drop it off at the polling place, Cambridge Elementary gymnasium, on Tuesday, March 1. The polls will be open from 7 a.m.-7 p.m.
•••
Some newsworthy items include the promotion of Eric Boozan from assistant highway manager to highway manager. Boozan also served as interim town administrator while the search was on for the position now filled by Jonathan DeLaBruere.
The Cambridge municipal garage has been named the Dana Sweet Municipal Garage. This is a fitting tribute to Sweet, whose 32-year tenure on the selectboard encompassed a time of radical change in Cambridge’s infrastructure. He was deeply involved in the major building projects of the last 20 years, from the conversions that resulted in Cambridge Rescue’s current building and the renovations at the old town hall to the new construction of the fire department and the municipal garage.
From personal observation, in the days when I covered selectboard meetings, I can also attest that Sweet knew Cambridge’s roads better than anyone else, because he made a point of driving them all regularly, and he had a wide knowledge of the materials used in roads, which was most beneficial when it came to a construction or repair project.
•••
Even though the weather has been yo-yoing (hence the ice), the temperatures are slowly rising to spring levels. This means it’s time to think about summer plans, especially where they concern children and camps.
Once again, this year the Cambridge Conservation Commission is offering scholarships to Vermont Fish and Wildlife’s Green Mountain Conservation Camp at Buck Lake. Act fast, because the deadline is this Friday, Feb. 25. Applicants should send an email to Cambridge Conservation Commissioner Tim Larned at timlarned@myfairpoint.net stating why they want to go and what they love about the outdoors. More at vtfishandwildlife.com.
— Katherine Quimby Johnson, 644-5145, ktquimbyvt@gmail.com
