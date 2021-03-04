Attendance for the traditional town meeting, which usually runs about four hours, tends to be in the mid- to high 200s, depending on the year. Attendance for the hour-long video information session held Thursday, Feb. 25, was in the mid- to upper 20s, or about 10 percent of the usual turnout. If you are interested, the video is available on the town’s website at cambridge.vermont.gov/town_meeting/TownMeeting2021.php.
Yours truly, alas, was not one of those present, having spent an exhausting morning dealing with a medical emergency. However, thanks to that medical emergency, which turned out well in the end, I have now had first-hand experience with the high caliber of response and care we receive from Cambridge Rescue. Deep gratitude goes out to them from my husband and me.
One thought occurred as one hand held my mother’s hand and the fingers of the other sought and found a pulse in her other wrist: “I don’t know CPR.” That is something I will remedy as soon as possible, because you never know when that skill will be needed. And I repeat, the medical emergency turned out well in the end.
Before we leave the topic of the elderly, and aging in place, which my mother managed until this past fall, Mount Mansfield Villages is a nonprofit membership organization dedicated to “providing a supportive village for residents of Cambridge, Jericho and Underhill.” Volunteers who have attended an orientation session and passed a background check offer their services to Villages members in areas that vary as widely as driving them for their COVID vaccines or looking after their window boxes.
The group is always looking for additional members, donors and volunteers. If you are interested in learning more about ways to become any of those, visit mountmansfieldvillages.org, email mountmansfieldvillages@gmail.com or call 802-858-5381.
•••
Congratulations to local food truck My Favorite Things and Lea Ann Macrery for the win in the national Neighborhood to Nation Recipe contest. Macrery won for her recipe for decadent caramel-topped pumpkin cheesecake brownies. They certainly do sound scrumptious.
•••
Sunday, when I went over to the small town I grew up in, sap buckets hung from the roadside maples on the road I take to the village. This past week, I had confirmation that my seed order had been received.
If one more sign is necessary that spring is on the way, here it is, from a neighbor in Fletcher. Camp DREAM (Directing through Recreation, Education, Adventure and Mentoring) on Metcalf Pond is looking for flower seed donations. They would like to plant a variety of flower beds and garden areas. Any flower seeds would be greatly appreciated. For more information about getting your seeds to this program that boosts educational expectations and aspirations, email Alecea Nelson at anelson@dreamprogram.org.
Until next week, I’ll see you around town. I’ll be the one double-masking, because I find it more comfortable overall.
— Katherine Quimby Johnson, 644-5145, ktquimbyvt@gmail.com
