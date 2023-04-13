It was a shock to read the headline about J.B. McKinley in last week’s paper, but I would be remiss if I didn’t add to the tributes. My writing career didn’t start at the News & Citizen, but this column has been the one stable deadline in my calendar for over two decades now.

My first paid writing gig was back in 1997, for editor Ted Tedford’s Mountain Villager. One article morphed into a weekly town column. That paper shut down around the turn of the century, and I thought what had been a sweet local gig was gone for good. Until the phone rang one morning. J.B. McKinley was calling to ask if I’d consider writing the Cambridge column for the News & Citizen.

