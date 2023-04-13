It was a shock to read the headline about J.B. McKinley in last week’s paper, but I would be remiss if I didn’t add to the tributes. My writing career didn’t start at the News & Citizen, but this column has been the one stable deadline in my calendar for over two decades now.
My first paid writing gig was back in 1997, for editor Ted Tedford’s Mountain Villager. One article morphed into a weekly town column. That paper shut down around the turn of the century, and I thought what had been a sweet local gig was gone for good. Until the phone rang one morning. J.B. McKinley was calling to ask if I’d consider writing the Cambridge column for the News & Citizen.
Writers are more familiar with rejection than with invitations, so that call was validating beyond belief. After that, J.B. and I didn’t often have a chance to talk, but when we did, we always ended up finding some common ground, often about books, often including some laughter.
Last week, I mentioned the Cambridge Arts Council, the Vermont Humanities Council and Visions of Vermont are combining to offer a celebration of poetry on Saturday, April 22, at 3 p.m. Geof Hewitt offers “Poems in Performance: A Cure for Poemphobia” at this free event.
A week later, you can usher out National Poetry month on April 29. From 6 to 9 p.m., My Favorite Things on Main, located above 158 Main in Jeffersonville, hosts an open mic night presented by the Varnum Memorial Library and the Crescendo Club Library Association. Special MC Rockin’ Ron the Friendly Pirate invites poets, musicians, and storytellers to sign up for a 10-minute slot. Sign up between 6 and 7 p.m., when there will also be a social hour with special food and drink by chef LeaAnn. A donation of $15 for adults and $5 for children under 18 is suggested. This event is a fundraiser to benefit the Varnum Memorial Library.
If you are looking to unload an outgrown or otherwise unwanted bicycle, there are two local options. Bikes taken to the re-use shed at the Cambridge Transfer Station find their way to Green Mountain Foster Bike in Vergennes. There they are refurbished or used for parts to complete other bikes, which, with a helmet, are given to foster kids in need. Cheryl Vreeland, who coordinates the re-use shed, and Lauren Ridgeway, who often transports the bikes from Cambridge to Vergennes, are two of the volunteers involved in the project. Lauren’s daughter Tanya and a friend are co-founders of the nonprofit bike program.
Bootlegger Bikes has Bikes for Friends. This program accepts donated bikes, fixes them up and puts them under the pedal power of appropriate applicants at no cost to them. They are happy to take a look at your donor bike, but if it’s a department store model, they probably won’t be able to accept it because they require too much work and aren’t reliable.
I’ll close with a reminder that Friday, April 28 is the deadline to submit your Amercian Rescue Plan Act fund application to Cambridge ARPA advisory committee. Full details are available at the town’s website, under “document center, agendas, minutes.” The ARPA folder is first on the list.
That does it for me. Until next week, I’ll see you around town.
