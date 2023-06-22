I’ve been sitting on this item since late May, waiting for the right time to make it public. Since Bruce Macmillan posted it on social media, now is the time. My daughter wasn’t even in preschool when Macmillan bought the Cambridge Village Market from Wayne Flint.
Over the past 30-plus years, I’ve been grateful to have close to a full-service market in walking distance of my home. He has also been responsive to customer demands, adding sections whenever enough people asked. He’s also been a solid supporter of many community organizations, including hosting the sixth-grade bottle drop. What is equally important is how many young people got their start in the bottle room and moved up to work the register and deli. That includes my own daughter when she was in high school. Here’s wishing Macmillan a happy, healthy retirement. And welcome to new owners Ron and Linda Frey of Westford.
Thanks to Laird McDowell for passing along word of the most recent kudos for the Cambridge Greenway. The Greenway Riverbank Stabilization Project, which has hopefully ended the long-ongoing erosion of the riverbank, was recognized with a Jim Marvin Excellence in Design award, presented to Tyler Billingsley of East Engineering at the Lamoille County Planning Commission’s annual meeting. The award will hang in the Cambridge town office.
Work on trails and their access points is never fully done. The next spruce-up session for the Cambridge Junction Trailhead is scheduled for Sunday, June 25, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Meet at the train playground to help clean up flower beds and stain the picnic tables and play structure.
If work at the playground finishes early, folks can head over to the Krusch Nature Preserve on North Cambridge Road to learn all about pollinators active there, under the tutelage of Vermont butterfly atlas coordinator Nathaniel Sharp of the Vermont Center for Ecostudies. The walk begins at 1 p.m., with the parking lot at 316 North Cambridge Road as the gathering point. Register by emailing events@kruschnaturepreserve.org. The rain date is June 30.
This coming weekend is also Art Jam in Jeffersonville. The sidewalk art festival will spread along Main Street. It runs from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday, June 24 and 25, and features a variety of artists and fine craftspeople. On Saturday at 1 p.m., on the lawn at Visions of Vermont music will be provided by the Selkie Trio’s harmony and deep rhythms drawn from the well of rock and roll, jazz and Celtic song.
Also on Saturday, at 3 p.m., at Bryan Memorial Art Gallery, Champlain College professor David Mills will speak on “What is Art.” Mills’s highly visual presentation offers ways other than subjective preference to interact with art.
Art Jam’s final session of the season will be July 1 and 2.
Also on June 24, something for the auto enthusiasts among us comes to the Cambridge Elementary ballfields. From 9 a.m.-2 p.m., local auto enthusiast Jason Warren hosts his first annual car show. All makes, models and years are welcome to this free event. Music, a bake sale and the presence of local eateries round out the event, which sounds like a great opportunity to learn about local car enthusiasts and their particular enthusiasms. This event is made possible by the Cambridge Recreation Committee and sponsored by Vermont Automobile Enthusiasts Classic and Antique Car Club.
That does it for now. Until next week, I’ll see you around town.
(0) comments
