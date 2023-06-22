I’ve been sitting on this item since late May, waiting for the right time to make it public. Since Bruce Macmillan posted it on social media, now is the time. My daughter wasn’t even in preschool when Macmillan bought the Cambridge Village Market from Wayne Flint.

Over the past 30-plus years, I’ve been grateful to have close to a full-service market in walking distance of my home. He has also been responsive to customer demands, adding sections whenever enough people asked. He’s also been a solid supporter of many community organizations, including hosting the sixth-grade bottle drop. What is equally important is how many young people got their start in the bottle room and moved up to work the register and deli. That includes my own daughter when she was in high school. Here’s wishing Macmillan a happy, healthy retirement. And welcome to new owners Ron and Linda Frey of Westford.

