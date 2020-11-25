Every week when I sit down to write this column, I look at what I need to include and think about the best way to organize it. This week I had an internal debate about whether to lead with thanks or close with them. It wasn’t long before I decided to end on the thankful note.
That means I’m starting with news of a two-steps back variety:
Last week I shared the Varnum Memorial Library’s current hours for in-person browsing. This week, I share the news that the library is back to curbside pick-up only. To find out what books are in the library’s holdings, visit varnum.kohavt.org. Once you have made your selection, email requests to varnumrequests@gmail.com. The library will also print pages for patrons, at 25 cents per page. The library is still working out the hours for curbside pick-up, so email the address above or call 644-2117 before going to the library.
This change in library operations is driven by rising COVID numbers in the state, the same reason the Cambridge Town Office is now closed to the public. Notary services have been suspended. Town staff is working remotely. To reach them, email clerk@cambridgevt.org or phone 644-2251 and leave a message. The staff will do its best to respond based on availability. Local license and permit applications are available online at cambridgevt.org and hunting licenses at vtfishandwildlife.com/licenses-and-lotteries/license-center.
Here’s an update on the situation at Cambridge Elementary, for those who don’t have children in the system. After being closed for deep cleaning Nov. 16 and 17, the school reopened on Thursday, and had a scheduled early release day on Friday.
Kudos to the Lamoille Union High School chapter of the National Honor Society and Student Council, who arranged a food drive throughout the district to benefit the Johnson Food Shelf. The box in the Cambridge Village Post Office was nicely filled when I saw it Nov. 20.
The Cambridge Food Shelf always welcomes donations. If you have non-perishable foodstuffs and personal care items to donate, they may be left at the food shelf during operating hours, Mondays from 6-7 p.m. and Tuesdays from 1-4 p.m. They may also be left in the box in the lobby of the Union Bank in Jeffersonville when it is open. Monetary donations may be mailed to P.O. Box 75, Jeffersonville, VT 05464.
As Melody Tobin reminded all who read her inspirational poem on social media, there is always something — or someone — to be thankful for. To me, Melody is one of those people because she brightened what has been a dark day for many. I’m also thankful to live in a community where with a local government that is working hard to balance needs and budgets both.
I read the select board minutes when they are posted, in case there is news to be shared widely, and what I have noticed lately are many discussions that include some disagreement, but also include compromise and concession, all done respectfully, all with an eye on what is best for the town and its citizens. Believe me, I am most grateful for that.
On the very personal level, I am also grateful that ours will be a multi-generational Thanksgiving this year, because my mother has become a member of my household. I appreciate that I am able to have her in my home, and that, at 92, she is well enough not to need too much care, and that she is stronger than when she joined us a month ago.
And, I suspect I speak for many, when I say that I am grateful there is not much more than a month left in 2020.
Until next week, I’ll see you around town. Look for the tall woman with magenta bangs wearing a Hitchhiker’s Guide “Don’t Panic” mask.
— Katherine Quimby Johnson, 644-5145
