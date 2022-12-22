Congratulations to artist Charlie Guyette, whose painting is now on display outside the House chamber at the Vermont Statehouse in Montpelier. Three years in the making, the work in Guyette’s trademark style depicts all things Vermont, from the state seal to flora and fauna, all set against a red or black background. It’s a thing of beauty, and if you happen to be in Montpelier, it’s well worth a stop at the people’s house to check it out.
On the other end of the age spectrum, congratulations to the following young people on their Tae Kwan Do achievements: Ashton and Liam received their green stripes; Ryker received his yellow belt and Michael, Cameron, Aiden, Carter, Adley and Sena received their yellow stripes. They are guided by masters Guyette, Yordan, Nieckarz and King of the Cambridge Martial Arts Academy. Thanks to Charles Guyette for both of the above items.
•••
Last week’s snowstorm may have missed most of us in Cambridge and Jeffersonville, but it certainly caused numerous cancellations. The holidays may shift schedules further. For the next couple of weeks, it’s always worth calling or checking websites or Facebook to see if facility schedules are changing ahead of the holidays. Instructor Wade sent out word last week that tai chi is cancelled for Monday, Dec. 26, but will resume at 11 a.m. on Dec. 27.
Two specific volunteer opportunities were announced this week. Meals on Wheels has an urgent need for volunteer delivery drivers. The schedule is flexible, allowing you to choose to deliver at the frequency that works for you, from once a week to once a month or seasonally. Pick up time is 10:30 a.m. at Meals on Wheels of Lamoille County’s facility, 21 Munson Avenue, Morrisville. Most routes are less than two hours, a free lunch is offered, and milage is paid. To find out more, call Nicole at 802-888-5011, ext. 1. The application is online at mowlc.org.
After many and untold hours of dedicated volunteer work, followed by a two-winter COVID-19 hiatus, Cambridge Area Rotary is looking for younger hands to take over maintenance of the skating rink at the Cambridge Community Center. Anyone interested in being part of the winter community resource should call Peter Ingvoldstad at 802-793-7210. Thank you to Peter, for leading the volunteers and for your dedicated maintenance of the rink since its inception, and thanks to all those volunteers who pitched in with set-up, maintenance and take-down.
•••
Giving Tuesday is not the last opportunity to donate to worthy causes this year. You have until Dec. 31 to get your gifts in. If you’d like to support local causes, here are three: The Cambridge Food Shelf’s expenses have averaged $850-$1,000 a month. Donations may be mailed to P.O. Box 75, Jeffersonville VT 05464; Cambridge Cares helps neighbors in need, both with labor and with materials such as fire wood or car parts. Donations may be mailed to Cambridge Cares, P.O. Box 462, Jeffersonville Vermont 05464. Or if you would like to be involved as a volunteer, call 802-730-2588.
The third option is the Village Beautification Project, which continues to make Cambridge and Jeffersonville villages flower so prettily from summer through fall. Those donations may be sent to The Village Beautification Project, 1500 Vermont Route 108N, Jeffersonville VT 05464. You can also visit givebutter.com/villageflowers.
That does it for now. Merry Christmas! See you around town.
— Katherine Quimby Johnson, 802-644-5145, ktquimbyvt@gmail.com
