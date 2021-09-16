Late this past week the Varnum Memorial Library announced a time change for its senior programs. They will still be held at the library on Tuesdays, but the time will now be 9-10 a.m. As before, contact Lesley Nase at lnasemoonspinner@gmail.com to let her know you plan to attend or with any questions about the programming. The topic on Sept. 21 is Vermont writers and poets; on Sept. 28, it’s puzzles to keep the mind challenged.
The desire to challenge the mind is why this numerically challenged person has taken to the one- and two-diamond sudoku puzzles in this paper. I’ve gotten good at the one-diamond puzzles but have about a 50 percent success rate with the two-diamond ones. Note I said, “numerically challenged,” not “mathematically challenged.” I do OK with mathematical concepts, but I have always been much better with letters and words than with numerical calculations.
•••
Cambridge listers recently announced their annual inspection of the exterior of property owner’s homes and outbuildings. The inspections began Monday, Sept. 13. Due to COVID, this year’s inspections will involve driving to each property, but the listers will not leave their vehicle. If they need information, they will contact the property owner.
Any property owner with concerns about the listers being on their property without their consent should contact the listers at listers@cambridgevt.org or call 644-2200. The listers are in their office Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8 a.m.-3 p.m.
Several weeks ago, I shared a link for donations to support the village beautification project. Last week, Karen Obert, the project coordinator, contacted me to say that they are close to reaching their goal. Donations may still be made online at givebutter.com/villageflowers but checks may also be made out to Village Beautification Project, and mailed to 1500 VT Route 108N, Jeffersonville VT 05464.
The Cambridge Economic Development Advisory Committee is developing a new webpage to promote the town. They would like this page to include a list of nonprofits in town with descriptions and logos or images of some kind. Nonprofit groups interested in being part of this new page should contact Tim Humphrey, committee chair, at humphrey.timothy@gmail.com.
•••
Word is out that Mt. Mansfield Community Fiber is interested in serving Cambridge and Jeffersonville and will be running fiber-optic line in 2022. Right now, the areas where service is already planned for next year are along Route 15 toward Cambridge Village, Cady Hill Road, Blanchard Road and Highland Estates Drive and Cambridge Glen Road, along with a bit of Route 108N and part of Route 109 to the Hogback Road.
The consensus seems to be that the more people who sign up, the likelier it is that the company will be willing to serve other parts of town. This gives those who are dissatisfied with their current provider a possible alternative.
One of the things I’ve been doing with various items I’ve brought back from my parents’ house is going through them, in preparation to donate them to the Vermont Historical Society. This past weekend I discovered that a family Bible published in 1888 had numerous clippings pasted inside the front and back covers. In addition to providing information about a branch of the family I knew little about, they also showed me that newspaper style has changed in the last century-plus. It isn’t only that sentences tend to be shorter, but how things like time and numbers are treated. For that the copy editor in me thanks the Associated Press Style Guide and all who apply it.
That does it for now. Until next week, I’ll see you around town.
— Katherine Quimby Johnson, 644-5145, ktquimbyvt@gmail.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.