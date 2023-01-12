As promised last week, I followed up on the appointment of someone to fill the now vacant seat on the Lamoille North school board. According to Cambridge Elementary board chair Mark Stebbins, no one stepped up before the Dec. 19 meeting, so that seat remained vacant at least until the Jan. 9 meeting, which is after my deadline.
There has been one transition elsewhere in municipal offices. Darren Severance has been elected chief of the Cambridge Fire Department. Alan Cary stepped down at the end of 25 years as chief and total of 40 years on the department.
It’s worth noting that Alan served many of those years while a resident of Fairfax, because he was born and raised in Cambridge. Talk about going the extra mile!
When he succeeded to the office of chief, Alan followed in the footsteps of his father, the late Howard Cary, who likewise devoted many, many years of his life to the town and the fire department. And, again like his father, Alan has been voted honorary chief of the department.
Thanks to all who serve. A volunteer fire department provides a service beyond compare.
•••
The return of Let’s Do Lunch, sponsored by the Cambridge Recreation Board, is one step closer to reality with a call for volunteers. The themed lunch happens one day a month, and is tentatively scheduled for the second Friday, pending site approval. Set-up starts at 10:30 a.m. and clean-up ends between 1-1:30 p.m.
There’s no need to be able to help every month or for the whole time. If you would like to help out or need more information, email lepsicslodge@gmail.com and include your name and contact information.
In the past, Let’s Do Lunch and its predecessor, Lunch Bunch, have been excellent social times.
•••
If you are the parent or guardian of a child who will turn three or four by Sept. 1, it’s already time to start thinking about next year. The Cambridge Elementary Early Childhood Program holds a preschool screening the afternoon of Thursday, Feb. 16. It’s time to register for a developmental screening during one of two available slots, either from 1-2 p.m. or from 2-3 p.m.
To reserve a 60-minute slot for your child, contact Beth Brown at 802-521-5601 before Feb. 3.
While the child is interacting with educators, parents fill out a brief questionnaire and have the opportunity to ask questions both about their child’s skills and the preschool program.
•••
Pie for Breakfast is back! Mark your calendars for Cambridge Area Rotary’s return to in-person for Winterfest. It all happens Saturday, Jan. 28, from 8-11 a.m., in the Cambridge Elementary cafeteria. Five dollars gets you all you can eat and bottomless coffee to fuel you for other Winterfest activities.
The event benefits Rotary’s winter wellness program for students at Cambridge Elementary. Now, let’s hope we have some snow.
If you are looking for ways to get out of the house and connect when the weather is less than cooperative for outdoor activities, consider some of the offerings at the Varnum Memorial Library. Tuesdays from 3-5 p.m., Patty offers crafternoon, using various types of beads to create unique items. All ages are welcome, but those under 13 must have a responsible adult on site.
Wednesdays, it’s Toddler Time from 10-10:30 a.m., featuring a story or two and a hands-on activity.
On Thursdays from 10-11, join the gathering around the table for coffee and conversation.
That does it for me. Until next week, I’ll see you around town.
— Katherine Quimby Johnson, 802-644-5145, ktquimbyvt@gmail.com
