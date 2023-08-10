Congratulations are in order to several local businesses, who were awarded Seven Daysies. Burger Barn took the top award for Best Burger Outside Chittenden County, 158 Main was a finalist in Best Breakfast/Brunch Outside Chittenden County and Smugglers’ Notch Distillery was a finalist in Best Spirits Distiller. Given the difficulties of post-flood recovery all three coped with, those awards are a welcome boost.
It’s August, which means it’s time to share information for the annual Lamoille Home Health and Hospice training. If you are interested in a rewarding experience providing comfort to those receiving hospice care and respite to their families and caregivers, all within Lamoille County, this training prepares you for that opportunity. The training starts Thursday, Sept. 7, and continues Tuesday and Thursday evenings through Sept. 28, from 5:30-8 p.m. each time. The training is held at the home health office at 54 Farr Ave., Morrisville. For more information or to register, contact Charlene at 802-888-4651 or ccamire@lhha.org. The training is free, and space is limited.
August also means it’s time to think back-to-school. If you are new to the community and your child or children will attend Cambridge Elementary School, you can register them for the coming school year by calling Pam Cushman, school counselor, at 802-521-5624 or emailing pcushman@lnsd.org. The first day of school for grades one to six is Monday, Aug. 28. Kindergarten will be doing screenings on Aug. 28 and 29, with their first day of school Aug. 30.
Over at the Varnum Memorial Library, a special event will celebrate children, literacy and books. On Wednesday, Aug. 16, at 10:30 a.m., Jon Gailmor will present one of his energizing performances for all ages, as part of a Children’s Literacy Foundation) grant award. Every child who attends will be able to select a couple of books to take home with them. This is a free event, as are the books. The location is currently listed as the library. To be sure, check its website (varnumlibrary.org/calendar).
The last time I mentioned walking alternatives to the washed-out Lamoille Valley Rail Trail, I did not include the trails on the Krusch Preserve, because I didn’t know how they had fared during the deluge of rain that preceded the flood. I’m happy to report they are fine, and are another lovely, informative alternative to the rail trail.
The Krusch Preserve will be the site for “Bats of Vermont,” an evening nature walk with bat enthusiast Bill Giezentanner on Saturday, Aug. 29, at 7:30 p.m. Preregister by emailing events@kruschnature preserve.org. Bring a flashlight and wear sturdy shoes. This walk will use sound technology to record bats’ echolocation calls. This is an efficient and non-intrusive way to identify what species occurs in an area. So far, the only species confirmed on the Krusch Preserve is the big brown bat, so this may well be a walk where discoveries are made. It will certainly be a walk filled with all kinds of information about bats.
The American Legion continues to raise funds to give the Cambridge Veterans Memorial in Jeffersonville some much-needed care and repair ahead of its 100th anniversary. Donations may be sent to American Legion Post 35, Attn. Monument Repair, PO Box 96, Jeffersonville VT 05464 or at gofund.me/499fc0fe.
The Second Congregational Church in Jeffersonville is also seeking donations, but in their case, it’s of saleable items for their annual two-day Labor Day sale. They accept many types of items, including clothing in good repair. However, they cannot accept children’s car seats, bicycle helmets, computers, printers or large furniture.
In addition, please don’t simply drop items off at the church. Contact Becky at 802-644-8827 or Melody at 802-644-2409 to arrange a time to drop them off so they’ll remain in good, saleable shape. The sale will be held Friday and Saturday, Sept. 1-2.
That does it for this week. Until next week, I’ll see you around town.
