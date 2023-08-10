Congratulations are in order to several local businesses, who were awarded Seven Daysies. Burger Barn took the top award for Best Burger Outside Chittenden County, 158 Main was a finalist in Best Breakfast/Brunch Outside Chittenden County and Smugglers’ Notch Distillery was a finalist in Best Spirits Distiller. Given the difficulties of post-flood recovery all three coped with, those awards are a welcome boost.

It’s August, which means it’s time to share information for the annual Lamoille Home Health and Hospice training. If you are interested in a rewarding experience providing comfort to those receiving hospice care and respite to their families and caregivers, all within Lamoille County, this training prepares you for that opportunity. The training starts Thursday, Sept. 7, and continues Tuesday and Thursday evenings through Sept. 28, from 5:30-8 p.m. each time. The training is held at the home health office at 54 Farr Ave., Morrisville. For more information or to register, contact Charlene at 802-888-4651 or ccamire@lhha.org. The training is free, and space is limited.

