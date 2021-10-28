I don’t often send birthday wishes in this column, but I’m making an exception for Sue Perry, who is celebrating her 80th. That’s hard to believe, because I first got to know Sue when we both sang in the Cambridge Classic Chorale, and that can’t possibly be more than … Sue is one of those people who remains young-at-heart and active, and she has certainly been a mainstay at the Second Congregational Church in Jeffersonville.
As the weather finally cools down and frost hits, if not the pumpkin, the windshields, we are not the only creatures getting ready for the snowy season. A bear was recently sighted on Maple Street in Jeffersonville, and I doubt it’s the last seen before true hibernation hits. That suggests it would be a good idea to hold off on putting out winter bird feeders until the ground has frozen.
•••
The Cambridge PTA recently announced its 8th 5K and costume contest, scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 30, 10 a.m. Registration is $10 per person before Oct. 28, rising to $15 the day of the event. Prizes will be awarded for best child and best adult costume. In-person registration and race packet pickup are Saturday, Oct. 30, 9:30-10 a.m. outside Cambridge Elementary School. To register, visit the CES PTA’s Facebook page or ces.lnsd.org and search for PTA 5K. For the safety and comfort of all, children should be supervised by a parent or guardian throughout the event, and no dogs or bicycles will be allowed.
In a change from previously announced Halloween events, the Cambridge Connections Haunted House has been canceled, due to COVID and close contacts.
The pumpkin glow at the Varnum Memorial Library is still on, and details were recently announced. Hosted by the Cambridge rec board, with support from the Cambridge Historical Society, the glow happens on Sunday, Oct. 31, 1-4 p.m. Bring your carving tools and prepare to show off your best work.
The event happens on the lawn between the Sweet House and the Varnum Library. At 4 p.m., pumpkins will be displayed to the public on the library’s porch. The porch is also the venue for Haunting Tales and Scary Songs, with 30-minute shows happening at 5, 6 and 7 p.m. by storyteller Lesley Nase and musician Rockin’ Ron Carter. Both events are free and open to the public.
•••
Even before Halloween arrives, this is a good time to think further ahead. Sign-up for Cambridge youth basketball ends on Friday, Nov. 5. Registration is open for children in grades one to six via forms.gle/F88J79JgmkuvD1jD9.
The $20 registration fee per player is reduced for additional children in families with multiple children, and fees will be collected during the first practice.
Those with financial hardships should contact Pam Cushman, CES guidance counselor, at pcushman@cesvt.net. For all other questions, contact Jon Pinault at freshtrax@gmail.com.
Not quite as far ahead as basketball season is Veterans Day. Mount Mansfield Post #35 of the American Legion will hold a Veterans Day dinner at the Eagles Club on Route 109 South at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 13. Green Mountain Grillbillies will provide food for the event. All veterans and their families are welcome to attend. Post #35 members are asked to attend because there will be a meeting to vote on new officers. Anyone interested in more information about this event or membership in Post #35 should contact Charles Guyette at guyette76@hotmail.com.
That does it for now. Until next week, I’ll see you around town.
— Katherine Quimby Johnson, 644-5145, ktquimbyvt@gmail.com
