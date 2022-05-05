It’s May, and that means next weekend is Green Up Day, a time to remove the winter’s trash from the roadsides. In addition, there are two opportunities to help clean up specific other spaces. On Saturday, May 7, starting at 9 a.m., you are invited to spend an hour helping green up the Jeffersonville Cemetery.
Branches have fallen over the winter, and there are wreaths that need to be picked up and flags that need to be replaced. If you would like to help or need information, call Angela Pratt at 802-999-7945.
The whole weekend, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. each day, you are invited to help with the maintenance at the Cambridge Junction Trailhead. Sunday at 2 p.m., organizer Peter Involdstad will roast hot dogs and marshmallows to share with all who help, as a celebration of efforts to support the community. If you are available to help, Ingvoldstad invites you contact him at pingvoldstad@gmail.com or 802-793-7210.
On Saturday, May 15, Alicia Daniel, founder of the Vermont Master Naturalist program, and Lara Weis, a recent program graduate, lead a wildflower walk at the Peter Krusch Nature Preserve. The walk begins at 10 a.m., with a noon end time. Email kruschpreserve@gmail.com to register for the walk or with any questions.
If you know a young person interested in disc golf, the Cambridge Community Center offers a Thursday program that may be right up their alley. Kids ages six to 10 meet from 4:30-5:30 p.m., and those between 11 and 17 meets from 5:30-6:30 p.m. The month of sessions will culminate in a family disc golf night where instructor Aidan Trombley will set up a beginner 9-hole disc golf course. The family disc golf night is by donation, with the donations helping to fund permanent baskets for the community center course. There are two fee options for the training, per session and per day. Full registration information is available at bit.ly/3vAcUe9. Under the register tab, select programs.
•••
The Varnum Memorial Library’s recent decision to cancel its participation on the HomeCard system has resulted in outcry. Gary Chicoine, a Jeffersonville resident and one-time Varnum volunteer, has asked the board to schedule a discussion that arguably should have happened before the decision to leave the program was made. In a social media post, Chicoine also invited those who feel strongly about the issue to share their feelings with and call the library at 802-644-2117, post on the library’s Facebook page, stop by and tell library director Carrie Watson how you feel, or contact board chair Krista Huling at varnumboardofdirectors@gmail.com.
•••
Down Main Street at the Bryan Memorial Gallery, “Tell Us a Story” opens Thursday, May 5. For this show, each artist was asked to create a visual story in three pieces of artwork. The artist chose what story they would tell and how it would be told. A reception for the show will be held Sunday, May 8, 1-3 p.m.
That does it for the week. Until next week, I’ll see you around town
— Katherine Quimby Johnson, 644-5145, ktquimbyvt@gmail.com
