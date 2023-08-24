The bat walk in the Krusch Nature Preserve ended up happening Sunday evening rather than Saturday, because of — no surprise here — rain. It does seem like rain has been the cause of more reschedulings this summer than I can ever remember. Let’s hope plenty of bats were found, because bats eat mosquitoes, of which we have a great plenty.

The donations continue to pour into the Second Congregational Church in Jeffersonville for their two-day Labor Day sale. More are welcome. To make yours, call Becky at 802-6644-8827. While most items in good condition are accepted, they cannot accept children’s car seats, bicycle helmets, computers, printers and large furniture. The sale itself will be from 9 a.m.-4 p.m., the Friday and Saturday of Labor Day weekend, Sept. 1 and 2.

Tags

