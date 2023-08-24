The bat walk in the Krusch Nature Preserve ended up happening Sunday evening rather than Saturday, because of — no surprise here — rain. It does seem like rain has been the cause of more reschedulings this summer than I can ever remember. Let’s hope plenty of bats were found, because bats eat mosquitoes, of which we have a great plenty.
The donations continue to pour into the Second Congregational Church in Jeffersonville for their two-day Labor Day sale. More are welcome. To make yours, call Becky at 802-6644-8827. While most items in good condition are accepted, they cannot accept children’s car seats, bicycle helmets, computers, printers and large furniture. The sale itself will be from 9 a.m.-4 p.m., the Friday and Saturday of Labor Day weekend, Sept. 1 and 2.
September really is just around the corner. This week teachers in Lamoille North Supervisory Union return for in-service days. Next week the students go back to school. That means school buses will once again be on the road. For many, that means allowing a bit of extra time in the morning commute, and the need to remember to stop when bus lights are flashing. Not only is it the law, but it’s a way to keep kids safe on their way to and from school.
We in Cambridge can count ourselves fortunate that we have buses and drivers. I heard this past week that the town of Sutton in the Northeast Kingdom, will be starting school with no bus drivers. The families of 100 students will need to find private transportation.
September’s arrival and Labor Day are just around the corner, and with them comes the return of Let’s Do Lunch. Friday, Sept. 8, from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., volunteers will serve a soup, salad and sandwich meal in the community room at the Second Congregational Church in Jeffersonville. The meal is free, but donations are welcome to help defray the costs.
The following day, Saturday, Sept. 9, is the final hazardous waste collection for the Lamoille Regional Solid Waste Management District. It will be held from 9 a.m.-noon at Lamoille Union High School’s parking lot. Nothing larger than a 5-gallon pail can be accepted, and paint is limited to 10 gallons per household. Other acceptable items include aerosols, automotive products, fertilizers, gasoline or kerosene, paint thinners, pesticides and insecticides, pool and hobby chemicals, thermostats and thermometers and waste oil and oil filters. There is a $10 fee per household, with cash and local checks accepted.
The Cambridge Historical Society recently announced its Sept. 13 meeting will include Jen Bartlau’s presentation “A Closer Peek at Puritan Gravestone Symbology.” If you’ve wondered what a grimacing or grinning skull or wings mean on a 17th- or 18th-century gravestone means, this is the program for you. The Cambridge Historical Society meets at their building on School Street in Jeffersonville on the second Wednesday of the month at 7 p.m. If you have questions, email info@cambridgehistoricalsociety.org.
Every spring third graders at Cambridge Elementary School study local history. This past spring, the third graders added an element to their learning and created podcasts using questions raised during past interviews with residents. This year the focus was on Cambridge village, once known as Cambridge Borough. If you are interested in hearing about such aspects of village life as the railroad, the creamery, the Borough School, Cambridge Village Market, McGovern’s Store, Red 46 and more, you can find the podcasts at bit.ly/CambridgePodcast.
Congratulations to Mount Mansfield Villages, celebrating its fourth year of allowing residents of Jericho, Underhill and Cambridge ages 55 and older to age in their own homes. Thanks to volunteers, members receive free rides to appointments, shopping and social events, help with minor home repairs, computer assistance, friendly visits, light yard work and other necessary tasks that become more difficult as we age.
That does it for this week. Until next week, I’ll see you around town, getting as many walks in as I can between showers.
