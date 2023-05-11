I need to state for the record that I am not now, nor have I ever been, a member of the Second Congregational Church in Jeffersonville (the Jeff Church). Since the Cambridge Classic Chorale ceased to exist, my visits to the church nave are limited to Christmas. That experience is why I could say that ‘Rev Dev’ is as welcoming to occasional attendees as to members.

As part of its flea market fundraiser on Saturday, May 27, Jeff Church will have its own flea market space in the Sunday School room and is now accepting donations. They will accept items except for children’s car seats, helmets or computer equipment. To arrange for pick-up or drop-offs at the church or for more information, call Becky at 802-644-8827 or Melody at 802-644-2409.

