I need to state for the record that I am not now, nor have I ever been, a member of the Second Congregational Church in Jeffersonville (the Jeff Church). Since the Cambridge Classic Chorale ceased to exist, my visits to the church nave are limited to Christmas. That experience is why I could say that ‘Rev Dev’ is as welcoming to occasional attendees as to members.
As part of its flea market fundraiser on Saturday, May 27, Jeff Church will have its own flea market space in the Sunday School room and is now accepting donations. They will accept items except for children’s car seats, helmets or computer equipment. To arrange for pick-up or drop-offs at the church or for more information, call Becky at 802-644-8827 or Melody at 802-644-2409.
The Green Mountain Fraternal Order of Eagles in Jeffersonville is now accepting applications for the Robbie Pollander and Edison A. Reynolds achievement awards. Both awards offer $500 that the recipient can use for anything school related. Any senior graduating high school in Lamoille County is eligible to apply. Submit a biography and a short essay on the topic “In my community, people helping people.” All entries must be postmarked by June 2, 2023, and they should be mailed to Fraternal Order of Eagles, Attention David May, P.O. Box 216, Jeffersonville, VT 05464-0216.
Eagles Aerie 3210 is located on VT Route 109, between Jeffersonville and Waterville. The Eagles offer Friday night Bingo, a Texas Hold ’em tournament, breakfast on both Mother’s Day and Father’s Day and a tax sale. The proceeds of their events support the scholarships named above, as well as several local nonprofits, from Meals on Wheels to Jenna’s Promise, the Cambridge Arts Council and the Cambridge Historical Society and several nonprofits supported by the Eagles at the national level.
Are you ready to ride? The Rail Trail Bike Ride from Cambridge Junction to St. Albans is on for Saturday, May 27, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event celebrates the new Lamoille Valley Rail Trail section from Cambridge Junction to Sheldon Junction and a section of the Missisquoi Valley Rail Trail, with a total distance of about 30 miles. It is possible to do a shorter 10-mile ride between East Fairfield and Cambridge Junction. The event is free, but the shuttle service costs $10 and requires sign-up in advance. To register for the event, the shuttle and a $2,000 bike raffle, visit https://stalbansvt.myrec.com. Under the Registration tab, click on “Programs” and “Rail Trail Celebration Ride” is the top event. The 60-mile round-trip is predicted to take five hours. If you are doing a shorter ride or traveling one-way, you are encouraged to arrange your own transportation. If you are starting at the Cambridge Junction end, please plan to park at the Cambridge Community Center, where there is more space.
Ahead of the Rail Trail Ride, volunteers are wanted to help spruce up trailheads at the Cambridge Community Center, the Park & Ride off Route 15 in Jeffersonville, and the Cambridge Junction Trail Head. Sessions are scheduled for Friday, May 19 and Saturday, May 20, from 9:00 a.m. – noon both days. Work to be done flower bed clean-up, staining picnic tables and structures and general maintenance on play areas. Sign up at bit.ly/3LIWRlc or simply show up prepared to work.
Last, but not least, this week, Let’s Do Lunch returns on Friday, May 12. Chicken and biscuits, salads, dessert and your choice of beverage are on the menu. The meal will be held in the community room at the Jeff Church in Jeffersonville and is supported by the town of Cambridge Recreation Board, Cambridge Elementary School. It is co-led by Nancy Lepsic and Muffy Howard. A donation of $4 for adults helps defray the cost of space rental and food purchases. Contact Nancy at lepsicslodge@gmail.com with any questions.
Until next week, I’ll see you around town, possibly at Let’s Do Lunch.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.