It has felt a bit like “water, water, everywhere” with all the rain. It has certainly helped the Lamoille River water level, which is particularly welcome after a drought. I was reminded of the power of water on Friday when I took a walk in the Krusch Nature Preserve. When I reached the crossing to the Cambridge Pines, the temporary bridge connecting the nature trail with the path through ostrich ferns rested parallel to the opposite bank of Dragon Brook.
I sent a photo to Liam Kearney, who coordinates the weekly trail work, and he said the bridge had stayed in place all winter but storms this week must have overpowered it. Kearney wasn’t leading the trail work this weekend, but Peter Ingvoldstad was, and I’m sure the bridge is now back in place.
We’re barely at Memorial Day weekend, but Cambridge Area Rotary has already announced the theme for this year’s Fourth of July parade: Democracy in Action. Other announcements will follow as the date approaches, but knowing the theme gives you plenty of time to put your thinking caps on and develop a float idea. Prizes will be awarded in the following categories: theme, grand marshals’ choice, kids, business and vehicle.
•••
Marty Podskoch, the author of 11 works of nonfiction, many centered around the activities of the Civilian Conservation Corps from 1933-1942, speaks to Cambridge Area Rotary Thursday, May 26, at 7 a.m. at the Varnum Memorial Library. At 7 p.m. he speaks to the Cambridge Historical Society at the Warner Lodge on School Street.
If you can’t make either meeting but have CCC photos or stories to share, Podskoch would like to hear from you, as he is working on books about the 30 CCC camps in Vermont and the 70 in Massachusetts. You can reach him at 860-267-2442 or podskoch@comcast.net.
•••
With the school year winding down, various activities are gearing up. The first is kindergarten screenings for next fall. If your child will be five years old by Aug. 31 and will attend Cambridge Elementary for the 2022-2023 school year, register for screenings to be held Monday, June 6, Tuesday, June 7, and Wednesday, June 8. Two sessions are scheduled each day, from 8:30-9:30 a.m. and 10-11 a.m. Full registration information is available at the Cambridge Elementary website (ces.lnsd.org).
In other school news, Friday, June 10 is the scheduled last day of school at CES, with sixth grade graduation scheduled for the evening of June 9.
As the school year ends, the Cambridge Food Shelf is gearing up to supply lunches for elementary school children this summer. If you have empty egg cartons to donate, they’d be welcome. Email genieoneil@gmail.com if you can help in this way.
If you’d like to make a financial donation to support this effort, or the other good work done by the volunteers, the Cambridge Food Shelf’s mailing address is P.O. Box 75, Jeffersonville VT 05464.
The food shelf is open Tuesdays from 1-7 p.m. Donations of non-perishables may be dropped off at that time. If it is more convenient, they may also be left in the dedicated box in the Union Bank lobby during its business hours.
That does it for me. Until next week, I’ll see you around town.
— Katherine Quimby Johnson, 644-5145, ktquimbyvt@gmail.com
