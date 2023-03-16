A few last threads to sew in on Town Meeting Day. Thanks and congratulations to the junior iron chefs who served up the town’s traditional midday meal of chicken and biscuits, with plenty of veggies in the gravy, not one, but two salads, and three different kinds of dessert. I particularly enjoyed the coleslaw, which was lightly dressed and tangy, as opposed to the gloopy, bland slaw I encounter all too often.
Although a previously scheduled social event of my own kept me away from Let’s Do Lunch, I was happy to hear that it finally returned. Snow and illness cancelled the February iteration that was previously announced. I hope to make it to the April event, but as the weather warms, my calendar does seem to be filling. The event is held the second Friday of the month, in the community room of the Second Congregational Church in Jeffersonville.
This past Saturday, much of the day was booked. An online meeting of my writers group filled the morning, but the afternoon was taken up by the Bryan Memorial Gallery’s opening. If you have time over the next two weeks, on a Thursday, Friday, or weekend day, stop by and see what some of the students at Lamoille Union High School have been doing. You’ll recognize some local names, and you’ll see some extremely well-done art.
As a teen seamstress and fashionista in my youth — what can I say. It was the 1970s — I fell hard for the alternative materials fashion ensembles. A party dress using materials from one of the artist’s childhood birthday parties especially caught my eye, but they are all clever and interesting.
This past Sunday was a classic sugaring day, with the day starting well below freezing before warming into the mid-40s. That sort of weather has gardeners and hikers and bikers all thinking ahead. If you frequent the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail but missed Laird McDowell’s update during town meeting, you might want to mark your calendars now. There will be a celebration of the trail with a Cambridge to St. Albans through-ride on May 27.
Laird also shared a bit of history. The Cambridge Greenway was built in 1996, and work on the rail trail began in 2000. If I might suggest that anyone with an unused Cambridge Greenway fundraising bumper sticker from back in the day might want to contact the Cambridge Historical Society or Laird about donating it as a bit of historical memorabilia. I seem to remember they read “Keep Don Lange off our highways.” At the time, the aforementioned Lange, now the town’s health officer, was a daily sight making a circuit of Jeffersonville on his bike.
The Alden Bryan Brewster River Trail opens on April 15. However, if it and any other trail are muddy, walkers and hikers are advised to wait until the trails dry out. Walking through the mud or on the side to avoid the mud erodes the trails.
If you are the parent or guardian of a child who will turn three or four by Sept. 1, and you would like your child to participate in Cambridge Elementary’s Early Childhood program, you have until March 20 to make an appointment for a developmental screening. Screenings will be held Thursday, March 23, with one session from 4-5 p.m. and another from 5-6 p.m. Contact Beth Brown at 802-521-5601 to reserve your spot.
Screenings last about an hour. While educators interact with the child, parents fill out a brief developmental questionnaire and have a chance to ask any questions they may have about their child’s skills and the preschool program.
That does it for me. Until next week, I’ll see you around town.
