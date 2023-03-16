A few last threads to sew in on Town Meeting Day. Thanks and congratulations to the junior iron chefs who served up the town’s traditional midday meal of chicken and biscuits, with plenty of veggies in the gravy, not one, but two salads, and three different kinds of dessert. I particularly enjoyed the coleslaw, which was lightly dressed and tangy, as opposed to the gloopy, bland slaw I encounter all too often.

Although a previously scheduled social event of my own kept me away from Let’s Do Lunch, I was happy to hear that it finally returned. Snow and illness cancelled the February iteration that was previously announced. I hope to make it to the April event, but as the weather warms, my calendar does seem to be filling. The event is held the second Friday of the month, in the community room of the Second Congregational Church in Jeffersonville.

