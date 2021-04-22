Ah spring! The ice goes out of Joe’s Pond in Danville, the Notch opens here in town, and then … more snow. It was only the middle of April, so it wasn’t a big surprise, but it did make a dent in the spirits of those, like me, who prefer to be outside when it’s not cold and wet.
The “Meet the Candidates” forum with selectboard candidates Jeff Coslett and Teelah Hall was April 21. They are the two candidates vying for the position to be voted on at the special town meeting May 11.
With luck the meeting will be taped and posted online.
If you would like to request a ballot, email clerk@cambridgevt.org, call 802-644-2251 or visit mvp.
vermont.gov. The mvp stands for My Voter Page. Completed ballots may be mailed back or returned to the secure dropbox at the top of the stairs in the town office. Ballots may also be returned to the polling place, Cambridge Elementary gymnasium on May 11. The polls open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Residents of Jeffersonville have more than a new selectboard member on their governance agenda. The pressing issue for them is a vote to issue not more than $1,041,152.56 in general obligation bonds to finance capital improvements in the village water system. The village is pursuing state and federal grants-in-aid and other financial assistance to decrease the amount needed.
While the April 20 deadline to request a ballot has passed, any residents of Jeffersonville Village who wants to cast a ballot in person may do so on Tuesday, April 27, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., at the village office.
A note to any recent arrivals in town: receiving your mail from the Jeffersonville Post Office does not mean you are a resident of the Village of Jeffersonville, which is one of the two incorporated villages in the town of Cambridge. (Cambridge Village is the other.) If you pay village taxes and village water and wastewater fees, then you are a resident of the village. If you have any questions, call the village office at 644-5534 or email jeffvillage@myfairpoint.net.
•••
Just in time for spring vacation, the Varnum Memorial Library is excited to announce faster internet. The speed is now 10 times faster. Login info can be found on the library door. If you’re your eyesight is better than mine, it’s visible from the parking spots in front of the library.
Type 2 diabetes is the most common form of diabetes, affecting approximately one in 10 adults. However, healthy habits can prevent this disease, and a free “Prevent T2” program begins online April 28, from 5:30-6:30 p.m.. Developed by the CDC and sponsored by Vermont’s Blueprint for Health, the year-long workshops provide support and tools to create healthy habits that can help prevent diabetes.
The classes meet via Zoom weekly for the first 16 weeks, then monthly for the remainder of the year. Those who have been previously diagnosed with diabetes are not eligible for the program. If you are interested or want more information, contact Rorie at roried@protonmail.com or visit myhealthyvt.org.
The website also offers information about workshops on topics such as quitting smoking and working on emotional wellness, among others, although not all workshops are always active.
•••
Megan Towle, an LUHS alum who returned to serve as librarian a number of years ago, would like to make sure the school library has a full run of yearbooks for reference. They are currently missing 1972, 1973, 1974, 1983, 1984, 1986, 1987, 1997 and 1998. If you have a copy of any that you are willing to donate, you can reach Towle at mtowle@luhs18.org or call 802-851-1245.
That does it for now. Until next week, I’ll see you around town. I’m still trying to make a daily circuit of the village.
— Katherine Quimby Johnson, 644-5145, ktquimbyvt@gmail.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.