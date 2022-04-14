April Fool’s continued well into the month. Sunday morning, I was all ready to leave for breakfast with a cousin when I looked out the door and watched the rain change to snow. It has, however, made the snowdrops last, and I understand the sap is still running.
The Cambridge village water system also played a trick, repeating it’s leak performance a little farther back on the line, but still in front of Cambridge Village Market. This time the culprit was a cracked PVC pipe. The upside is that Cambridge village is also now on the VT-Alert system, so anyone who is signed up for that immediately received notification of both the boil alert on Monday and its cancellation on Thursday.
If you are not signed up for VT-Alert, the link is vem.vermont.gov/vtalert. I have found it very helpful and not at all intrusive.
It might be worth noting here, for anyone new in town, that Cambridge village and Jeffersonville are incorporated villages within the town of Cambridge. Each village operates a separate water system, and Jeffersonville has a separate municipal wastewater system. Those of us who live in one of the villages pay village taxes as well as town taxes.
Despite the white stuff, signs of spring abound. This week they are led by the Village Beautification Project.
This year, in addition to the large pots of flowers on the west side of Main Street, there will be baskets on the poles in the villages. Bare spots in the areas where pots have stood will be reseeded. Karen Obert asks any homeowners who plan to reseed areas themselves to let her know. She can be reached at totogbo@juno.com.
That is also the email address to use to donate creeping phlox to the beautification project to be planted in several areas of the Jeffersonville roundabout. The project has the permission of the state landscaper for this endeavor.
•••
The Second Congregational Church in Jeffersonville plans a flea market with indoor and outdoor spaces for Saturday, May 28. The time to reserve your vendor spot is now. Vendors with outdoor spaces will need to furnish their own tables or tents (a maximum of 10’x10’). Indoor spaces will come with tables and chairs. The number of local vendors will be limited. All spots are $25.
To register or for more information, contact Melody Tobin at amtobin912@gmail.com or to call 802-644-2409.
Anyone who has stuff but doesn’t want to set up for a sale is invited to hold onto their items until the church collects for its two-day Labor Day sale in September. Becky Ainsworth will coordinate that event.
Two “save the dates” were announced this week.
The first is the Sunday, May 1, meeting on the long-term management plan of the Krusch Preserve, to be held from 1-3 p.m. at Cambridge Elementary. This is the public’s opportunity to have input into the plan through an informational session and public discussion. More information as the date approaches.
The second event is the Jeffersonville Art Jam, scheduled this year for Saturday, June 25, and Saturday, July 2. The rain date for each event is the next day. The sponsoring Cambridge Arts Council, in collaboration with Visions of Vermont Galleries, the Northern Vermont Artists Association and the Bryan Memorial Gallery has put out a call to artists.
To register, contact cambridgeartsvt@gmail.com and let them know your preferred date. The $25 registration fee should be mailed to Cambridge Arts Council at PO Box 436, Jeffersonville, VT 05464.
That does it for the week. Until next week, I’ll see you around town.
— Katherine Quimby Johnson, 644-5145, ktquimbyvt@gmail.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.