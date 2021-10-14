The nights have been cool, but once the sun burned through the fog, it sure warmed up fast. The beautiful weather this past week also made enjoying the spectacular foliage easy. I was car-less the first three days of the week, but Thursday I savored every mile of the drive between here and Peacham, and Friday I took a few moments, along with many, many out-of-staters, to head up to the Notch. I didn’t drive through but soaked in the scenery from the parking lot near the informational kiosk.
•••
Now the focus is all on fall activities. The Varnum Memorial Library welcomes volunteers to help with their fall clean-up and building maintenance on Saturday, Oct. 16, starting at 9 a.m. The work includes gluing of wood trim, some light trim painting, leaf raking and brush removal. To volunteer either email varnumboardofdirectors@gmail.com or show up.
Trail building at the Krusch Nature Preserve continues Saturday, Oct. 16, and Sunday, Oct. 17. Meet at the parking lot on North Cambridge Road for a short orientation at 9 a.m. This weekend’s project is the partially complete 150-yard section that was started in September. Work is scheduled to finish by 2 p.m. While organizers have a supply of tools, volunteers are encouraged to bring any they have, along with water, bug deterrent, a bag lunch and snacks and small first-aid items. If you are interested in joining, contact Peter Ingvoldstad, who is leading this work, at pingvoldstad@gmail.com.
•••
At 6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 23, the Cambridge Christian Fellowship hosts its second wild game dinner at the church, 154 North Main St., in Cambridge village. The doors open at 5:45 p.m. Tickets cost $10 and must be purchased in advance. Only 50 will be sold. The evening includes speakers Craig Jacques and Ron Boucher, with the latter sharing the details of scoring a white-tailed deer. A variety of prizes will be awarded. For more information, contact Boucher at 644-5771 or 802-730-4013 or at kenandsue@hoeppner.com.
•••
Candy corn may have been in stores since August, but this is the real start of Halloween preparations. In Cambridge, that means the collection of donated candy to assist the residents of Jeffersonville, who often welcome several hundred trick-or-treaters on Oct. 31. Candy may be left at the boxes at Cambridge Elementary, the Union Bank and Hanley’s. It will be distributed to anyone in the village who requests it. Your donations help keep a tradition alive.
Anyone who would like to receive some candy to be distributed Halloween night should contact Kevin White at kdwhite68@gmail.com. If you aren’t online, contact a neighbor who is and ask them to get in touch with White on your behalf.
The minutes of the most recent Recreation Board meeting reveal other Halloween plans going on in town. The recreation board is planning another pumpkin glow, this time at the Varnum Memorial Library. Prizes will be offered in the categories of kids, teens and adults. Stay tuned for more details. In addition, the Cambridge Arts Council will be sponsoring a photo booth, also at the Varnum, at the same time. Again, details will be provided as they become available.
I have to say, last year’s pumpkin glow, held at the silo field, is a fond memory, because my husband and I drove my mother to see it, and we all enjoyed the brief outing. It was one of the bright lights (pun very much intended) of what was otherwise a difficult and challenging time. In fact, it was a year ago this past Sunday that the phone rang at 6 a.m., and, days later, my mother came to stay with us for the winter. Even though COVID has meant I couldn’t get out to see people, the thought of the community I knew was out there was a support I couldn’t have done without, and I am grateful.
That does it for now. Until next week, I’ll see you around town.
— Katherine Quimby Johnson, 644-5145, ktquimbyvt@gmail.com
