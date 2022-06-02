Before I sat down to write this week’s column, I was remembering Howard Callihan, who called me every year with the schedule for the Memorial Day Parade. It was our time to catch up on the year and families.
Before Howard, Russ Hokanson would be the one making the call, and we’d have similar conversations. Now Charles Guyette has taken up the reins, and things happen electronically. The point is, veterans step up for this moment to honor their fellow service members, as they have stepped up to serve this country, voluntarily since the draft was abolished in the 1970s. I won’t be in town Monday for the parade or the service at the monument in Jeff, but my thoughts will be with all those who served and who continue to serve, and for all those veterans, like Howard, who we have lost in the past year.
Another type of service will be honored on July 4. Last week I told you the theme of the parade, “Democracy in Action.” This week, I can announce the grand marshals: Bonny Hitchcock and Sally Reynolds, longtime Cambridge poll workers along with Donna Hutchins. If you have voted in person in the past three-plus decades, at least one of them has checked your name on the checklist while another handed you your ballot. They represent the volunteers who make democracy work.
It looks like this year’s celebration will be the real deal, but unlike past years it will happen along Main Street in Jeffersonville rather than at the Cambridge Elementary grounds. Bingo has also moved, to the Second Congregational Church, where refreshments will also be available. You can expect the Varnum Memorial Library’s book sale, arts exhibits, a variety of food and craft vendors, and the annual frog jumping contest, as well as other games.
•••
The Jeffersonville Farmers’ and Artisan Market returns on June 1, starting at 4:30 p.m., with a variety of veteran and new vendors. Music will be provided by local blues musicians Blackwolf, on a stage that has a new roof, thanks to Three Mountain Roofing. For those new in town, the farmers’ market happens at 49 Old Main St., by the roundabout. Parking is available in the Silo Park, as well as along Main Street.
•••
There is still time to register for Douglas David’s June 13 and 14 workshop, “Clouds and Skies in Landscapes en Plein Air,” offered by the Bryan Memorial Gallery. This workshop covers the basic principles of oil painting with a focus on clouds and skies before it moves outdoors (en plein air). The second day will end with a small, informal group show on easels. For full details or to register, contact the gallery.
•••
Lucy Rogers was among the many representatives stepping down at the end of this last legislative session. Rogers has done an admirable job of checking in with her constituents and keeping them informed during her tenure.
A day after Rogers announced her decision not to seek reelection, another Lucy threw her hat in the ring. Lucy Boyden has deep roots in Cambridge and recently graduated from Roger Williams University in Rhode Island with a bachelor’s degree in marketing and minors in political science and global communications. She also played on the women’s rugby team. While a student at Lamoille Union, she was student advocate to the Lamoille North Supervisory Union school board. She also served as a legislative page and as a Girls Rock the Capitol legislative intern to the agriculture committee.
As other candidates announce, particularly if they are from Cambridge, I’ll let you know. That does it for me. Until next week, I’ll see you around town.
— Katherine Quimby Johnson, 644-5145, ktquimbyvt@gmail.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.