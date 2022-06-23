Tuesday’s weather cooperated, and about eight women gathered for the return of Poetry People, under the canopy at Visions of Vermont. I was able to attend and was so glad for the chance to reconnect to poetry in our small community. The next event will be July 11 at 7 p.m.
July isn’t that far away, so it’s time to focus on the festivities for the Fourth. There’s plenty going on: This year’s parade theme is “Democracy in Action,” with longtime poll workers Sally Reynolds and Bonnie Hitchcock as grand marshals. Prizes will be offered for the following: best in theme, the grand marshals’ choice, kids, vehicle and business. So, get decorating, and meet at G.W. Tatro’s at 9:30 a.m. The route will run from Tatro’s to Main Street, right onto Depot to Maple to Church Street and the return to Main.
Park for the day at the silo field or at Cambridge Elementary School, which will keep Main Street clear for the parade and spectators.
The rest of the downtown festivities run from 11 a.m.-4 p.m., along Main Street with art and live music by Sky Blue Boys and Cookie. A bouncy house and games for kids will be at Cambridge Community Center, the annual book sale at the Varnum, and a variety of food will be on offer, from burgers, dogs and fries from the Boy Scouts to Waffle Wagon, Kingdom Creamery Ice Cream, Green Mountain Kettle Corn and Annie’s Treats, with several beverage options, including Red Leaf Gluten Free Beer.
Artists should contact Monica Hawkes at monicahawkes@hotmail.com. Other interested vendors can contact rcarter@smuggs.com.
Close out the day with fireworks at dusk at Smugglers’ Notch Resort.
•••
Before July 4 arrives, there’s the Jeff Arts Jam to look forward to on June 25. At the Varnum Memorial Library, Rockin’ Ron the Friendly Pirate’s “Oceans of Possibilities” library tour docks for a 10 a.m. show.
Next door, at the Bryan, “Parks and Recreation” opens. The exhibit, a collaboration between the Bryan and the Bennington Museum, highlights historical and contemporary interpretations of Vermont’s 55 state parks and explores the diverse beauty of these protected wildscapes in all seasons.
At 4 p.m. on June 25, the Bryan hosts pianist David Feurzeig, who’s embarking on a multi-year tour of Vermont, using his solar-powered car to visit all Vermont’s 251 towns — 252 by the time he finishes, because Essex and Essex Junction are splitting. Feurzeig’s music brings together a variety of musical styles, from ancient to jazz, avant-garde and popular traditions.
The Cambridge Arts Council’s sidewalk art festival lines the street, and at 1 p.m. Cricket Blue shares its sound — a mix of Simon & Garfunkel and Dylan Thomas, Gillian Welch and Alice Munro with a touch of Edward Gorey. If it rains, Visions of Vermont has a rain date of June 26 for these events.
I mentioned the library’s book sale above. If you’d like to contribute books, drop them off at the Varnum when it’s open. Books for all ages in good condition are welcome. Readers Digest books and any reference materials are not. Those are great for origami, collage and other art projects.
That’s all for now. Until next week, I’ll see you around town.
— Katherine Quimby Johnson, 644-5145, ktquimbyvt@gmail.com
