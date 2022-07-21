Picking blueberries from the bushes planted beside my house after reading reports of several bear sightings in town had me remembering the classic children’s book “Blueberries for Sal” by Robert McCloskey. In turn, that reminded me of picking wild blueberries in a burned-over section of the town I grew up in. Times certainly have changed since then.
And they continue to change. Seven Days reported in early June that one of seven applications approved for recreational cannabis licenses went to Valley Organics in Jeffersonville. Now Cambridge Cannabis has announced it will be located at 185 Church St. in Jeffersonville. Adult-only shops will be allowed to open on Oct.1, according to Vermont law.
At March Town Meeting, Cambridge voters approved the operation of cannabis retailers licensed by the state. Such sales are subject to any ordinances or regulations that the town may adopt. The Cambridge Selectboard began to discuss whether to establish a town commission at its June 7 meeting. If the town does not have a local commission by Oct. 1, the state will continue to issue permits and will notify the town of those permits. Basically, the process will work much the same as liquor licenses, once everything is set up.
•••
The Cambridge Cemetery Commission is the latest municipal organization to deal with changes. In the case of the cemetery commission, the changes are relatively minor. Jenn Bartlau is stepping down as chair but continues to serve on the commission. Her duties are being distributed among commission members.
Another resident of Cambridge Village recently reported rusty water on social media. I had no such problem at my house, elsewhere in the village. It was not, thank goodness, a repeat of the water woes that beset the village this spring, but of regular maintenance, in the form of hydrant flushing.
Flushing sometimes releases accumulated rust. The solution is running your taps until the water runs clear. Randy Devine, the village’s water system operator, reported earlier this week that the village reservoir is in good shape, with plenty of water.
•••
If you are looking for a volunteer opportunity that could make a difference in someone’s life, consider becoming a friendly visitor for Mount Mansfield Villages. Volunteers are matched with homebound members based on shared interests, passions and hobbies, and spend an hour or two a month with their partner, developing a supportive relationship.
If you are interested or have questions, email mountmansfieldvillages@gmail.com or call 802-858-5381.
September 19 may be Talk Like a Pirate Day, but July 22 is Spoonerism Day. Named for minister (and Oxford don) William Spooner, who reportedly switched the sounds of two words — “runny babbit” for “bunny rabbit,” or “tip of the slung” for “slip of the tongue,” for example. Or, as my brother-in-law has been known to say, deliberately, “the hundering third.” I intend to spend some time having fun with language on Friday, and I invite you to, too. If anyone cares to send their G-rated Spoonerisms with me at ktquimbyvt@gmail.com, I’ll share them with everyone next week. The deadline is Sunday, July 24, at 5 p.m.
Until next week, I’ll see you around town.
— Katherine Quimby Johnson, 644-5145, ktquimbyvt@gmail.com
