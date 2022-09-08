The dog days of summer are behind us now that the calendar has turned to September, but real, live canines are still a concern in several areas that don’t comply with the town’s dog ordinance. One of those is the pooper scooper provision, which states in full: “The person in control of a dog that defecates in any public area or on the private property of another person shall immediately remove the fecal material and dispose of it in a sanitary manner.”
This section applies to the dog park at the Cambridge Community Center as well as all other public areas.
The dog ordinance also covers persistent and habitual barking and howling. In this matter, it is also worth noting that Jeffersonville village has a separate noise ordinance, which was recently raised around the issue of mowing of recreational fields.
In a final “dog-matic” note, I heard recently from a Jeffersonville resident, who shall remain anonymous, that they often hear dogs left in cars while their owners eat at The Tavern. Not only would it be kinder to this neighbor to leave your pet at home, but it would be kinder to your pooch as well, given the extremes of heat we’ve all experienced this summer.
•••
The Cambridge Food Shelf, which fulfills a vital role in the community, is looking for volunteers able to staff the 5-7 p.m. period on Tuesdays. Volunteers do not need to commit to every week — once or twice a month if you are able would be helpful. If you can help, contact Mary Fiedler at cambridgevtfs@gmail.com. You can also leave a message at 802-644-8911.
Cambridge Rescue is also looking for staff, specifically three full-time members. AEMT certification is preferred, with the minimum requirement of an EMT enrolled in an AEMT class. For all details, contact Chief Nathan Pickard at npickard225@gmail.com or call 802-624-0385.
If you are not an EMT or AEMT, you can still help Cambridge Rescue in one of two ways. It currently offers a subscription service of $50 that covers transport by Cambridge Rescue for every insured person in the subscribing household. Insurance is billed, but subscribers are not responsible for any deductibles. The thing about a rescue service is, you never know when you’ll need to use it. I never expected to until my mother came to stay with us, but I am so, so grateful they were there. Cambridge Rescue also welcomes donations. Both the subscription service and donations may be made at cambridgerescue.com.
•••
If, like me, you’ve accumulated a number of returnable containers over the summer, an opportunity to drop them off and support local athletes is coming up Saturday, Sept. 10. The Lamoille Union Lady Lancer soccer program will collect your drop-offs at the Cambridge Elementary School parking lot from 8:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m. If you cannot make that time, email tmhutchins@yahoo.com to arrange a pick-up.
This community continues to amaze me with its willingness to step up and support local causes. Sandy Riggen is leading the organization of a community charity flea market and bake sale, to be held Saturday, Sept. 17, from 9 a.m.-2 p.m., indoors at the Cambridge Community Center.
The space is free, thanks to sponsors. So, bring those items you sorted out that didn’t make it to the Jeff Church’s tag sale, or arts and crafts you make, or produce that’s overflowing your garden. All the organizers ask is that you donate from your sales to this year’s chosen organizations: Cambridge Fire Department and Cambridge Rescue. For more information, contact Sandy Riggen at sandy@brownjenkins.com.
That does it for me until Sept. 15, when the month will be half gone already. See you then.
— Katherine Quimby Johnson, 802-644-5145, ktquimbyvt@gmail.com
