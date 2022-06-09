Cambridge has a long history of willing volunteers stepping up to serve the town and local nonprofits in a variety of ways. This past week, Krista Huling stepped down as an elected library trustee and as a justice of the peace, citing personal reasons.
Huling stepped up when the Varnum Memorial Library was in difficult straits, and she served during a time of general and specific upheaval — remember those early months of the COVID-19 lockdown? For that we all owe her our gratitude. I include myself in that collective noun, even though she and I have had our differences.
There has been another, scheduled, change in governance at the Varnum. At its annual Crescendo Club meeting, Teelah Hall was elected president. Hall previously served as club vice president. Heather Loya was elected vice president. Carol Plante and Hope Valiska were reelected secretary and treasurer, respectively, and Lesley Nase was elected assistant treasurer.
Not all volunteer tasks require the time library oversight does. If you are looking for a fun, one-and-done, possibly two-and-done activity, consider joining the Cambridge Area Rotary’s Pretty Bad Band for the Fourth of July. No talent required. Blow or sing a kazoo, shake a bean can, thump a bucket, or whatever, and walk the route. Kids are welcome but must be accompanied by at least one adult. If you’re interested, contact Peter Ingvoldstad at 802-793-7210 or pingvoldstatd@gmail.com. There will probably be one short practice the afternoon of July 3.
•••
The weather has been lovely, and I was delighted to notice the hanging baskets on the utility poles in both villages, and to see the planters back in place and filled with flowers. Many thanks to Karen Obert for making sure this has happened again this year.
The weather has been so delightful lately, and some good-looking hay has been cut and dried quickly. I got my garden in, although I need to replant the beans because some little critter has been nibbling the new sprouts. The crew working on the trail at the Krusch Nature Preserve certainly had good weather this past weekend, and I’m sure met their goal of completing the last section of trail up to the Overlook. I look forward to checking it out soon.
•••
If you’d like to find out more about our local avian population, consider signing up for the Cambridge Conservation Commission’s walk with bird diva Bridget Butler. This will be held along the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail on Saturday, June 18, from 8-11 a.m. and is limited to 15 people for the best experience. Priority is given to Cambridge residents and is on a first-come, first-served basis. Contact Jake Bailey at jakebaileyvt@yahoo.com.
The meeting place will be the rail trail’s Cambridge Junction trailhead. Do bring drinks or snacks and bug spray. The black flies are particularly thick this year, which is good for the insect-eating birds, but not so good for those of us prone to bites.
•••
The Medical Reserve Corps of Lamoille Valley and Be Tick Smart returns at the Second Congregational Church in Jeffersonville on Thursday, June 9, from 5:30-6:30 p.m. They’ll share guidance on how to avoid ticks and how to remove them. Handouts will be available along with tick removal kits. If you have any questions, contact Mark Nash at ducks5@hotmail.com.
The Cambridge Recreation Board is running a series of bi-weekly family bike rides and beginner hikes exploring trails in Cambridge and neighboring towns. A family hike is scheduled for Tuesday, June 21, at 4:30 p.m. Meet at the Cambridge Junction trailhead with the playground, with water and wearing proper footwear. Register in advance at bit.ly/3Mokiyv.
That’s all the outdoorsy news for now. Until next week, I’ll see you around town.
— Katherine Quimby Johnson, 644-5145, ktquimbyvt@gmail.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.